Indian River Lagoon water quality projects get over $27M in Volusia County

Officials in Volusia County now have over $27 million available for projects focused on the health of the Indian River Lagoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced the award of $100 million in state funding for 21 water quality projects through the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program. Three projects are in Volusia County: the county government's Advanced Wastewater Treatment Upgrade and Expansion Project in Oak Hill, the Silver Sands Septic-to-Sewer Project near New Smyrna Beach city limits and the Edgewater Wetland Park Reuse Project.

The projects around the state will help keep "waterways pristine" and reduce nutrient pollution that can promote harmful algal blooms and impact the growth of seagrass that feeds and provides habitat for wildlife, according to the governor's office.

"Selected projects will address the root causes of nutrient pollution by investing in wastewater treatment upgrades, septic-to-sewer connections, stormwater treatment and other needed restoration projects, which will reduce total nitrogen loading in (the) region by more than 375,000 pounds per year," according to the governor's office.

The Indian River Lagoon "is the most biologically diverse estuary in North America and a key economic driver for the region."

“Florida’s prized waterways draw visitors from across the world and are the foundation of our local economies,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “We are advancing our efforts to protect the Indian River Lagoon through smart investments that will continue to preserve this waterway.”

'A leader in water quality issues'

The Indian River Lagoon Protection program is providing over $12.7 million for upgrades at Volusia County's Southeast Regional Water Reclamation Facility in Oak Hill. The funding will help add advanced wastewater treatment at the facility and expand its capacity from 600,000 gallons a day to 1.2 million gallons a day, the county's Water Resources and Utilities Director Michael Ulrich said.

The facility discharges treated wastewater into a hayfield nearby, Ulrich said. The advanced wastewater treatment method will help reduce the amount of nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen that can filter into the groundwater.

Increasing capacity at the facility means there will be more room for new customers to hook up. That creates an opportunity for more people to switch to sewer from onsite sewage treatment and disposal such as septic tanks, he said.

Septic systems can leak into the environment and contribute to nutrient overloading in waterways.

The Southeast Regional Water Reclamation Facility upgrades are in design. The project is expected to be finished in December of 2026.

The total cost is estimated to be between $25 million and $30 million, according to Ulrich. Other sources of funding include a $5.5 million water quality grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and $6.6 million from the county's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county expects to use Utility System Reserves, which is funded by what customers pay for utility services, to cover the remaining cost.

Ulrich called it a cooperative effort between the state and local government to benefit the Northern Indian River (Mosquito) Lagoon.

"We're glad that the state recognizes us as a leader in these water quality issues that we're addressing not only in the Indian River Lagoon but also our ... Outstanding Florida Springs on the westside," Ulrich said.

The Silver Sands project, which received $7.5 million from the state, will convert 471 residential septic tanks to connect to sewer service, said Julie Couillard, director of engineering and information technology for New Smyrna Beach Utilities.

The utility, which is run separately from the city government, is managing the project.

The Silver Sands project will require people to connect to the utility's sewer system instead of having a septic tank. The state funds will help with the cost, but more funds will be needed for the entire project, Couillard said.

The project is in the planning stages. The utility will have public meetings to discuss the project with property owners, Couillard said.

Once the residences are hooked up to the sewer system, the wastewater will be processed at the utility's treatment facility which treats wastewater so it can be used for irrigation, she said.

The Edgewater project, which received over $7.1 million, will redirect from 700,000 to 3 million gallons of reclaimed water a day that would be discharged into the surface water of the Indian River (Mosquito Lagoon) into a constructed wetland, according to the grant application provided to the News-Journal by the city of Edgewater.

"The wetland park's design is integral to this approach, featuring carefully selected aquatic and marsh plant species known for their exceptional nutrient removal abilities," according to the application. "These plants act as natural filters, efficiently absorbing excess nutrients from the diverted water and protecting groundwater quality in the area."

The project will create a wetland habitat for birds and provide "scenic trails, birdwatching spots, and bicycling paths." It's expected to cost over $8.5 million and is estimated to be finished by Nov. 1, 2025.

Deering Park Stewardship District will manage the project, and when the project is finished the wetland park will be the responsibility of the city of Edgewater.

