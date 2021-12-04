The investigation led to an arrest warrant being authorized on Sept. 27, 2021, for the suspect, 38-year-old Russell Allen Higdon from Indian River.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — In July of 2021, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were called to a residence in Cheboygan County for a report of an alleged sexual assault and home invasion.

The victim claimed she was sexually assaulted in her home while she was sleeping in the early morning hours of July 17. She awoke while the man was assaulting her. She managed to get away and the man left the residence. The victim knew the suspect.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being authorized on Sept. 27, 2021, for the suspect, 38-year-old Russell Allen Higdon from Indian River. The Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive was asked to assist in locating Higdon, since it was believed he had left the area. Higdon turned himself in at the Cheboygan County Jail on Nov. 30.

Higdon was arraigned Wednesday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on two counts criminal sexual conduct first degree, two counts criminal sexual conduct third degree, and one count home invasion.

He is being held without bond in the Cheboygan County Jail. His next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 10, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Indian River man arraigned on criminal sexual conduct, home invasion charges