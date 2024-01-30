Indian River School District dismissed from lawsuit, but not principals

While former Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield and Assistant Principal Matt Jones are still being sued over video footage of a student's exposed breast, the Indian River School District was dismissed from the lawsuit Monday.

Aniya Harmon was an 18-year-old senior at Sussex Central in May 2023, when her bare breast was briefly exposed during an altercation at the Georgetown school. In September, attorney Raj Srivatsan of The Igwe Firm filed a lawsuit on her behalf against Indian River, Sussex Central, Layfield and Jones. It claims the two principals created a meme from a screenshot of the exposure and that Layfield negligently showed the video to numerous staff.

Harmon's case centered around a legal doctrine that holds employers responsible for the wrongs of their employees. However, the Indian River School District is only liable for acts performed by Layfield and Jones "within the scope of employment," Superior Court Judge Calvin Scott wrote.

Aniya Harmon, right, with mother Latosha White at a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The district is not liable "because publication of school surveillance footage depicting an exposed student’s breast is certainly not a type of conduct of administrative work Mr. Jones and Mr. Layfield were hired to do," Scott said.

Efforts to reach Jones have been unsuccessful, but Layfield's lawyer, Thomas Neuberger, said he will seek to have the complaint against Layfield dismissed as well, "in due course."

Layfield and Jones were placed on administrative leave in May. While Indian River representatives have declined to comment on Jones' employment status, Neuberger notified the public when Layfield was fired in November. He and Layfield plan to challenge the district's decision through a public termination hearing, which is set to be held "before retired Superior Court Judge William Carpenter in a venue to be set in Sussex County" Feb. 15, Neuberger said.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: In lawsuit against principals, Indian River School District not liable