Indian River school district gets an A in state rankings; St. Lucie, Martin score B grades

Indian River schools received the Treasure Coast's only A grade from the state this year. Martin and St. Lucie school districts each received a B grade.

The Florida Department of Education released school grades Monday, taking into account test scores and graduation rates in determining school district performance during the 2022-2023 school year.

The state typically also considers learning gains and how well students improved over the course of the year when determining school grades. With implementation of the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking this year for K-12 students, there were no previous scores to compare.

"The simple fact this school district was able to improve 9 percentage points (to get the A) without learning gains is absolutely significant," Indian River schools Superintendent David Moore told the School Board Monday. "This is the foundation."

Thunderous applause and cheers erupted from the school district staff when Moore made the surprise announcement.

"Fantastic news," said Board Chair Teri Barenborg.

This is Indian River's first A since 2015, after years of steady B grades.

No schools on the Treasure Coast received a failing grade.

No learning gains to compare this year

Without learning gains figuring into the grade formulas, school districts with a high number of low-economic students are at a disadvantage, said St. Lucie schools Superintendent Jon Prince. Student performance often is directly correlated to economic status, he said.

St. Lucie County schools, with a higher percentage of students on free- and reduced-price meals on the Treasure Coast and in the state, are strong in showing learning gains and how much a student has improved over the year, Prince said.

The district maintaining its B grade is "positive news," Prince said. The district has improved, going from 44th out of 67 Florida school districts in 2015 — the last time the state had a transition year — to 29th this year, he said.

"We've really improved the quality of instruction," Prince said.

Martin County schools received its second consecutive B grade. Superintendent Michael Maine was unavailable for comment.

