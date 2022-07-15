Indian River woman arraigned on arson charges for destroying estranged boyfriend's property

An Indian River woman was arrested and arraigned on charges after it was alleged she burned items that belonged to her estranged boyfriend, as well as a portion of his home on Miller Road.

In September 2021, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were dispatched to a home in Littlefield Township, in Emmet County, for reports of arson. When they arrived on scene, the troopers spoke with the homeowner who had come home and found his dirt bike, pickup truck and a portion of his home had been burned.

The man believed his ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Heather Joy Sharpe-Embom of Indian River, was responsible for the destruction.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene and crews collected evidence from around the home, including impressions made by footwear. This evidence was sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis. It was determined by the crime lab that gasoline had been used as an accelerant in the fire.

The Michigan State Police submitted its report to the Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and on May 5, a warrant was issued for Share-Embom's arrest. She turned herself in to the Emmet County Jail on June 30.

Sharpe-Embom was arraigned on July 14 in the 90th District Court in Emmet County on one count of fourth degree arson. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash surety. She is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 17.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Indian River woman charged with arson after destroying property