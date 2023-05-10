Indian Rocks Beach passes rules for vacation rentals, owners will likely fight back

Tuesday night, after months of debate and deliberation, city commissioners finally answered the concerns and passed an ordinance that sets a laundry list of rules for both vacation rental owners and occupants. Under the ordinance: Owners would have to register their rentals with the city through an extensive paperwork and inspection process Many rentals would be capped at a max of 12 overnight occupants for the next two years before reducing to 10 after that period The rental’s owner or designee would have to be available to quickly respond to any complaints 24-7 And, among other rules, each rental would need one parking spot per bedroom The rules would apply to parts of town both east and west of Gulf Boulevard.