Indian Rover Begins Exploring Near Moon's South Pole

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday, August 24, that its Pragyan lunar rover had “commenced” operations near the moon’s south poll, a day after the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touched down.

ISRO released footage the following day showing the lander ramping down onto the moon’s surface. The rover will use a solar panel to generate power, ISRO said, and is equipped to carry out experiments. Credit: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) via Storyful