Indian Rupee Tumbles Past 78 Per Dollar Amid Global Risk-Off
(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee declined to a new record low as a global risk off spurred by expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening weighed on emerging-market assets and stoked fears of more equity outflows.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait
Stocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation Shock; Yen Slumps: Markets Wrap
‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship Forum
China Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After Reopening
The local currency slid as much as 0.6% to 78.2825 per dollar on Monday, after having hit a series of lows in recent days. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index slid as much as 2.1% as foreigners took out about $24 billion from local stocks. Bonds also declined.
The rupee has however been kept in a tight range in recent days by the central bank which has been using its large reserve stockpile of over $600 billion to curb any sharp depreciation.
“We continue to expect INR beta to a stronger USD to stay low, visible in muted weakness in the near term,” Barclays Plc. analysts including Ashish Agrawal wrote in a note. “The RBI is likely to lean against the depreciation pressure, also exacerbated by foreign investor selling in equities and a larger oil bill. That said, risks remain skewed towards a higher USD/INR in the near term.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Billion-Dollar Crypto Gaming Startup Promised Riches and Delivered Disaster
Soaring Oil Prices Force Biden to Engage With Saudis He’d Spurned
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.