Indian Rupee Tumbles Past 78 Per Dollar Amid Global Risk-Off

Subhadip Sircar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee declined to a new record low as a global risk off spurred by expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening weighed on emerging-market assets and stoked fears of more equity outflows.

The local currency slid as much as 0.6% to 78.2825 per dollar on Monday, after having hit a series of lows in recent days. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index slid as much as 2.1% as foreigners took out about $24 billion from local stocks. Bonds also declined.

The rupee has however been kept in a tight range in recent days by the central bank which has been using its large reserve stockpile of over $600 billion to curb any sharp depreciation.

“We continue to expect INR beta to a stronger USD to stay low, visible in muted weakness in the near term,” Barclays Plc. analysts including Ashish Agrawal wrote in a note. “The RBI is likely to lean against the depreciation pressure, also exacerbated by foreign investor selling in equities and a larger oil bill. That said, risks remain skewed towards a higher USD/INR in the near term.”

