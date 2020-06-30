By Chris Thomas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday and were set for their best quarter since 2009, with upbeat U.S. and China data renewing hopes for a quicker global economic recovery, while investors awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech later in the day.

The Nifty gave up some early gains and was up 0.35% at 10,348.5 by 0502 GMT, while the Sensex was up 0.33% at 35,079.6.

The market sentiment was boosted by gains in Asia and Wall Street overnight, following strong U.S. housing data and figures that showed China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June.

Meanwhile, virus cases continued to surge in India, with total cases rising to 566,840 as of Tuesday morning, including 16,893 deaths, according to federal health ministry data.

"The Nifty will continue to trade in the 10,000-10,500 range as markets pull between fears over the virus-related lockdowns and a liquidity-driven recovery," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

"Current levels are pricing in a recovery, I see a range bound market for the next 7-10 days."

The Nifty and Sensex are set to close the quarter around 20% stronger each, their best performances since June quarter of 2009, bouncing back from a four-year low hit in March.

Metal stocks led gains on factory activity recovering in top consumer China, with the Nifty Metal Index rising as much as 2.6%.

Tata Steel was the biggest percentage gainer on Nifty, gaining up to 5.2%, following quarterly results on Monday.

Gas marketer GAIL (India) Ltd declined the most on the Nifty, falling 2.2%, while heavyweight HDFC Bank slipped 1%.

PM Modi will address the nation at 1600 hours local time (1030 GMT) on Tuesday, a day after the government announced a new set of guidelines to further ease restrictions on the lockdown.





(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)