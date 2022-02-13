Indian skier happy just to finish after snowy Olympic race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DANIELLA MATAR
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marco Odermatt
    Swiss alpine skier

BEIJING (AP) — Winning gold isn't always the goal.

Indian skier Arif Khan set his sights on completing both runs of the men's giant slalom at the Olympics on Sunday, and he managed to do just that.

Khan finished nearly 38 seconds behind gold medalist Marco Odermatt — an eternity in the speedy world of ski racing. To make things tougher, the race was held amid heavy snow and with poor visibility.

“It was a bit difficult today with the weather, the snow,” Khan said. “You could hardly see what was next to the gates. The guys who go down earlier, sometimes they make those icy ruts.

“If you try to keep up with your speed and (take) some other chances, you hit a rut, you go out, as you’ve seen today. My focus was more about just finishing the race until the end, and I did it.”

Only one of the 46 skiers who completed both runs had a slower combined time than Khan – 38-year-old Benjamin Alexander, who races for Jamaica and only skied for the first time six years ago.

Eight skiers didn’t complete the second run and 33 went out in the first as snow fell for the first time during an Alpine skiing race at this year’s Olympics.

“Being less aggressive was the total strategy this time,” Khan said. “You can go fast in a race where you’re about to compete and win, but here it was more about making it down.

“I normally ski better than how I skied today, but today was representing the country, finishing the race, it was all about that.”

Khan, who will also compete in the slalom on Wednesday, is India’s only athlete at the Beijing Games and the first from the country to qualify for two events at a Winter Olympics.

“In India we have a population of 1.4 billion people and I’m being representative of all that population. It means a lot to me,” Khan said.

The 31-year-old Khan grew up in Gulmarg, Kashmir, where his father operates a tour company and ski equipment shop.

And Khan said his main goal in Beijing is to encourage people to see his hometown as a vacation spot for winter sports.

“This will inspire the next generation, and will introduce India as a skiing destination for the rest of the world,” he said. “That was my main motive for being here in the Olympics, (to) introduce my country as a skiing destination.

“We have high mountains, huge mountains, with gondolas and chairlifts … I’m trying to promote more about Alpine racing there.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss skier Odermatt handles expectations, wins Olympic gold

    Blizzard conditions that made visibility nearly impossible. Then a 75-minute delay while he was holding the lead midway through the Olympic giant slalom. Marco Odermatt dealt with all that and more en route to a hard-earned gold medal on Sunday at the Beijing Games that cemented his status as The Next Big Thing in Alpine skiing.

  • Jamaica's First Olympic Alpine Skier Just Did What Dozens Of Opponents Could Not

    "That was for everyone who thinks they don’t belong in skiing," Benjamin Alexander said after the giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • India's Ishan Kishan fetches $2 million in IPL auction

    India's rising star Ishan Kishan fetched a whopping $2 million in the auction for the Indian Premier League -- the world's most valuable cricket tournament -- on Saturday.

  • A Watershed in Bitcoin Crime With an Unlikely Couple in the Glare

    When anonymous hackers infiltrated cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex in 2016, it shook the nascent world of digital currency and prompted speculation about who might have stolen what was then $71 million in Bitcoin. But unlike traditional financial transactions, Bitcoin trades are publicly visible; moving the coins risked revealing who was behind the heist. And so for six years, as the value of Bitcoin soared, the loot sat in plain sight online as tiny fractions of the giant sum occasionally disa

  • India to sell 5% of insurance giant in huge IPO

    India plans to sell a five percent stake in insurance giant LIC in what could potentially be the country's largest initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing Sunday.

  • Broad says 'sleep affected' by 'five-minute' Test axe call

    England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Sunday said his controversial axing from the team to tour the West Indies was delivered in a "five-minute phone call" which has "affected my sleep".

  • India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a "competitive cost" of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled plans to reduce its dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business and invested in clean energy projects to burnish its green credentials. Reliance will initially use syngas, produced by petcoke gasifies, to make blue hydrogen for it Jamnagar complex in western Gujarat state, until green hydrogen's cost comes down, it said in the presentation released late on Friday.

  • Russian skater's doping case to be heard Sunday at Olympics

    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will find out Monday if she can compete at the Olympics in the women's competition, which starts a day later. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Saturday the expedited hearing on Valieva's doping case will be held Sunday night in Beijing, with a ruling by Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old skater, the favorite to win the gold medal, broke down in tears after an emotional practice session Saturday.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Lakers, Warriors, Nets among teams targeting Goran Dragic after buyout

    The Mavericks were considered the frontrunner but seem to have pulled out of the race.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

    The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 20. Coverage will be live on NBC and Peacock. WATCH LIVE: Sign up for Peacock and

  • Walmart drops mask mandate for 1.6M employees

    Walmart said in a memo today it will no longer require fully vaccinated U.S. employees to wear masks at work. However, those who wish to wear a mask while working are permitted to do so. Driving the news: New COVID cases are plunging and the U.S. appears to be on its way out of this wave of the pandemic after less than two months, Axios' reported. And NIAID director Anthony Fauci this week said the country is headed out of the "full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19."Get market news worthy of you

  • Russian coach produces teen skating stars with short careers

    The coach behind Russia's figure skating dynasty rarely speaks to the media, enhancing her mystique as a guru who produces a line of teenage stars who can land jumps no other women even attempt. A doping furor around her star pupil has forced Eteri Tutberidze into the spotlight at the Beijing Olympics. The news that 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Olympics puts Russia's gold medal in the team event in jeopardy and could kick her out of the women's competition next week.

  • United Airlines offers its loyal flyers a surprise

    Airlines and hotels are helping travelers achieve elite status more easily, while the industry copes with a downturn in business travel.

  • Fans are clamoring over Beijing Winter Olympics souvenirs. Here's a closer look at the mascot collectibles drawing massive lines and selling out within hours.

    Souvenirs of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon are reselling for nearly 20 times their retail value. Here's what the popular merch looks like.

  • Marvel's Defenders Franchise to Leave Netflix as Disney Regains Rights to the Projects

    The return to Disney comes after Daredevil star Charlie Cox made a cameo in the newly-released Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Finnish cross-country skier wins gold, watches rest of race and waits to embrace last-place finisher

    Finland skier Iivo Niskanen displayed the ultimate act of sportsmanship at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after winning gold in the men's 15km.

  • Money for medals: How much are athletes paid for winning medals in 2022 Winter Olympics?

    USA TODAY surveyed nearly 60 national Olympic committees to understand how much athletes are paid for winning Olympic medals in Beijing.

  • Scandals, firings and ‘tabloid-like’ news – what is happening at CNN?

    The departures of Jeff Zucker and Chris Cuomo are the latest examples of how those at the top of US networks assume the rules don’t apply to them Cable news ratings are in sharp decline, public trust in journalists is at all-time low, and one of most famous names in the media business is in a post-pandemic C-suite crisis ahead of an important midterm election. But the money keeps rolling in, at roughly a billion dollars a year in profit to its parent company, AT&T’s WarnerMedia, while data-drive

  • The Best Stretches For Every Scenario: From Workout Recovery to Text Neck

    When in doubt, stretch it out.