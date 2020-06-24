How an Indian slum became an unlikely COVID-19 success story

When the first COVID-19 case was detected in Dharavi, a crammed labyrinth of one-room shacks in the heart of India’s financial capital, epidemiologists feared the disease would spiral out of control.

Inside one square mile live nearly 1 million people, many of whom survive on daily wages and share public bathrooms. Families sleep in eight-by-eight-foot rooms. People squeeze past one another in alleys. Social distancing is impossible.

But nearly three months later, authorities in Mumbai appear to have pulled off a miracle — or at least found an unexpected reprieve.

After recording 491 COVID-19 cases in April and 1,216 in May, Dharavi saw only 274 cases and six deaths in the first two weeks of June. Epidemiologists say one of Asia's largest slums — best known as the setting for “Slumdog Millionaire” — has contained the virus even as it surges elsewhere in Mumbai and across other parts of India.

How this happened — a story of dogged legwork, proactive thinking and even bravery by officials, doctors and volunteers — could offer lessons in managing the coronavirus for other poor, densely packed communities around the world.

“Dharavi had put in place excellent contact tracing, isolation and quarantining measures,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in Washington. “It is possible that the compact geography enabled a greater level of coordination than in other places. But it is still too early to declare victory.”

Dharavi, seen in 2010, has flattened the COVID-19 curve faster than other parts of India. (Rafiq Maqbool / Associated Press) More

Dharavi has reported more than 2,000 cases and 79 deaths overall, far lower percentages than the rest of Mumbai, a sprawling megacity of some 20 million people that has become the epicenter of the disease in India.

The coronavirus has overwhelmed Mumbai’s public health system, with maxed-out hospitals forced to turn away patients. India's nearly half a million infections represent the fourth highest total in the world, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stem the latest outbreaks and further loosen lockdown restrictions to fix the virus-racked economy.

Since the first case in Dharavi was detected April 1, in a 56-year-old garment shop owner who died the same day, city officials zeroed in on five zones that they deemed high risk due to initial infections and patients’ histories. The city assigned 2,450 health workers to Dharavi alone — about 30 of whom would eventually test positive for COVID-19.

Most of Mumbai’s private clinics had closed due to shortages of protective gear. But in Dharavi the city teamed up with private doctors, who are the area's main healthcare providers and have long relationships with their patients, including migrant workers, laborers and shopkeepers.

“Instead of people reporting it, we started chasing the virus,” said Kiran Dighavkar, an assistant commissioner of the Mumbai ward that includes Dharavi.

About 100,000 migrant workers and their families had left Dharavi after a nationwide lockdown was announced, thinning the population somewhat. In the second week of April, officials and private doctors screened 47,500 people in the high-risk zones. Of those who reported symptoms, 20% were found to have contracted COVID-19 and were immediately quarantined.

“That gave us a head start,” said Anil Pachanekar, a private doctor and head of a local physicians’ association. “If [those cases] had slipped through, it would have wreaked havoc.”

Health workers walk through Dharavi on June 20. (Rafiq Maqbool / Associated Press) More