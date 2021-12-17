Indian soldier goes viral for his ‘keen' introduction to a Chinese soldier
A video of a Chinese and Indian soldiers introducing themselves to one another is making rounds on social media.
“Major Keen Kumar”: The Indian soldier introduces himself as “Major Keen Kumar,” and the Chinese soldier responds in kind by telling him his name is “Sung Sung Do,”
Chinese soldier asks the indian officer, what’s your name?
He replied, I am Major Keen Kumar 😬 #LAC pic.twitter.com/2CmdrV5QYj
— Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) December 14, 2021
According to Hindustan Times, the name “Keen Kumar” is traditionally used as a nickname to conceal one’s identity. Similar names used to hide one’s identity include “Lieutenant Keen,” “Captain IM Smart” and “Captain Chatak Singh.”
The undated video, which was reportedly shot near the India-China Line of Actual Control, shows the two soldiers facing each other with two banners in the background. It is unclear whether the name “Sung Sung Do” was also made up.
Viewers have reveled at the Indian soldier’s sense of humor. Journalist Aman Singh also shared the clip with the caption, “Finally Major Keen Kumar has been located. On the LAC. Well done.”
Finally Major Keen Kumar has been located. On the LAC.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Well done. pic.twitter.com/Hysd3Kx4Lv
— Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) December 14, 2021
As for the viewers who were left confused, a Twitter user explained, “An Indian Officer is ‘KEEN’ to know the identity of the Chinese officer. So when asked what was the name of Indian Officer, our witty Major replied, ‘I am Major ‘Keen’ Kumar.’”
For those who are not getting it
An Indian Officer is "KEEN" to know the identity of the Chinese officer. So when asked what was the name of Indian Officer, our Witty Major replied saying "I am Major "Keen" Kumar"
Smart man, wish to meet him one day
😅😅😅
— Hemanth Kumar ⚖️🇮🇳 (@hemanth310n813e) December 14, 2021
“It's a character given in the Indian Army's mock situations to an officer who is too keen to know everything,” another user added.
It's a character given in Indian Army's mock situations to an officer who is too keen to know everything.
— B Kumar (@Ab_iitk) December 14, 2021
Featured Image via @manaman_chhina
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Comedian gives a lesson in how not to be racist while dressing up as 'Squid Game' characters
Kung Fu Champion Dad and Daughter Gain 1.3 Million TikTok Followers With Incredible Skills
TikToker shows a Korean textbook that has the N-word in it
Thai teacher continues to rack up TikTok views for individual class greeting video