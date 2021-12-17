Indian soldier goes viral for his ‘keen' introduction to a Chinese soldier





For those who are not getting it



An Indian Officer is "KEEN" to know the identity of the Chinese officer. So when asked what was the name of Indian Officer, our Witty Major replied saying "I am Major "Keen" Kumar"



Smart man, wish to meet him one day

— Hemanth Kumar ⚖️🇮🇳 (@hemanth310n813e) December 14, 2021