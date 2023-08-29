Indian space agency releases lunar surface images

STORY: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said the rover witnessed a crater which had a 13 feet (4-meter) diameter.

The rover, commanded to retrace the path by ISRO is now "safely heading on a new path", said the agency.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on August 23, making India the first country to achieve this feat just days after Russia's Luna-25 failed in a similar mission.

The mission has been endowed with several in-situ experimentations, of which the thermal readings of the lunar surface have been sent across to ISRO.