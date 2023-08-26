Indian space agency releases new video of Chandrayaan -3 rover

STORY: Earlier on Saturday (August 26), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the spot where the lander touched on lunar surface will be known as 'Shivshakti', a reference to the power of Hindu God Lord Shiva.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday (August 23), making India the first country to achieve this feat just days after Russia's Luna-25 failed in a similar mission.

The soft, textbook touchdown by the lander after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation and celebration in the world's most populous country.

The rover is expected to remain functional for two weeks, or one lunar day, the period of time its solar-powered equipment is built to last.