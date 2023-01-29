Indian state minister Naba Das dies of injuries after police officer shoots him, reports say

The Health and Family Welfare minister in the eastern Indian state of Odisha has died of his injuries after a police officer shot him Monday, according to officials and local reports.

Naba Kisore Das was shot by an assistant sub-inspector of police, identified as Gopas Das, in the western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar as he stepped out of his car to wave to supporters ahead of inaugurating a local office, The Hindu reported.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following the news of Das’ death.

"Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Police told the paper that the shooting happened "from a very close range" at around 12:10 p.m. local time. A police inspector and a constable immediately intervened and overpowered the assailant.

"After two rounds of fire, the two police personnel managed to change the direction of his revolver-holding hand towards the sky," Deepak Kumar, Inspector General of Police (northern) range, told the outlet. "In this process, the inspector in charge sustained injuries and another person was hit by a bullet."

Naba Das was treated at Apollo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Doctors found that a single bullet has passed through Naba Das’ body, injuring the heart and left lung, and causing massive internal bleeding, the hospital said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

Police did not immediately provide details on the shooter’s motive.

Naba Das had served in politics since 2009. He ran a transport business and was one of the richest politicians in Odisha.