Indian states vote amid latest surge in coronavirus cases

  • An Indian voter shows the indelible ink mark on hisr finger after casting his vote in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots, in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which is battling the latest surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • An Assamese voter shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots, in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which is battling the latest surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • An Assamese woman leaves after casting her vote in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots, in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which is battling the latest surge in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • An Indian paramilitary person assists an elderly voter as people stand in queue to cast their votes in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots, in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which is battling the latest surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • An Indian paramilitary person walks past people standing in queue to cast their votes in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots, in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which is battling the latest surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • An Indian voter, left, leaves after casting his vote as a polling officer waits, right in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots, in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which is battling the latest surge in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • People stand in queue to cast their votes in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • People stand in queue to cast their votes in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • A polling officer applies indelible ink on a voter's finger at a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
1 / 9

India State Election

An Indian voter shows the indelible ink mark on hisr finger after casting his vote in a polling station during the third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Voters in four Indian states and a union territory are casting their ballots, in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which is battling the latest surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Voters in four Indian states and a union territory cast their ballots Tuesday in elections seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which faces a tough fight to stop the country's latest surge in coronavirus cases.

News channels showed voters wearing masks as officials carried out temperature checks and tried to maintain physical distancing in lines.

Modi on Twitter requested people, particularly young voters, “vote in record numbers,” as the polls opened in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu states and the federally administered territory of Puducherry.

The elections are seen as crucial for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, to gain a foothold in the northeast and south.

In eastern West Bengal and Assam states, where the third phase of elections is underway, Modi’s party is banking on its strong Hindu nationalist ideology to draw votes. But the contest is keenly watched in West Bengal, where Modi and his top leaders have campaigned heavily to wrest power from the state’s firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal, one of India’s most populous states, has never been ruled by Modi’s party. A defeat for Banerjee, a strong Modi critic, would deal a blow to the country’s already weak opposition.

In southern India, Modi’s party is vying for the third spot in Kerala, currently ruled by a Communist Party-led government. And in legislative elections in Tamil Nadu, it has allied with a powerful regional party as junior partner.

Modi’s overall popularity remains unmatched in India, but his party has faced tougher-than-expected challenges in recent state polls.

The election results will be declared on May 2.

The vote comes as as coronavirus cases in India are rising faster than anywhere else in the world.

India reported 96,982 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Fatalities rose by 446, raising the death toll to 165,547 since the pandemic began.

The latest surge in infections is worse than the last year’s peak. India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 73,000 cases per day and has reported 12.7 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the highest after the United States and Brazil.

The government has intensified its vaccination drive in recent weeks, but the shots have been slow to reach India’s nearly 1.4 billion people.

Experts say the surge is blamed in part on growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces.

While on the campaign trail, politicians often showed little regard for social distancing and attended mammoth gatherings with tens of thousands of maskless people.

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Holy Week muted but joyful for world's Christians

    Christians around the globe celebrated Holy Week in face masks and observing social distance guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered the sacred Easter season for a second straight year. In places with ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 3 million people worldwide, state-mandated lockdowns meant empty or virtually empty celebrations where people normally would gather en masse. In the Vatican, Pope Francis presided over the Via Crucis or Way of the Cross ceremony in a barren St. Peter’s Square.

  • VP Kamala Harris, Gov. Newsom in Oakland today

    Harris will be joined by Governor Newsom to take a tour of a facility to highlight the benefits of the American Jobs Plan to invest $111 billion in the nation's infrastructure to ensure access to clean drinking water.

  • Harris touts infrastructure plan — and Newsom — on first official California visit as VP

    Vice President Kamala Harris, with Gov. Gavin Newsom, visited a water plant in Oakland on Monday to promote the administration's infrastructure plan.

  • Minorities in Myanmar borderlands face fresh fear since coup

    Before each rainy season Lu Lu Aung and other farmers living in a camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar's far northern Kachin state would return to the village they fled and plant crops that would help keep them fed for the coming year. “We can’t go anywhere and can’t do anything since the coup,” Lu Lu Aung said. The military's lethal crackdown on protesters in large central cities such as Yangon and Mandalay has received much of the attention since the coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

  • Easter eggs a sign of defiance in Myanmar

    Photos obtained by Reuters and posted on social media on Easter Sunday (April 4) showed eggs painted with slogans like "Spring Revolution", "We need R2P" and "Save Myanmar", alongside symbols like the three-finger salute.The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group monitoring casualties and arrests since the coup, said that the death toll from the crackdown had risen to 557 as of Saturday (April 3).Myanmar's military has cut wireless broadband and mobile data services, essentially shutting off most of Myanmar's citizens from internet access, though some messages and pictures were still able to be shared.

  • Myanmar protesters burn Chinese flag

    Demonstrators in Yangon set Chinese flags on fire in opposition to China's stance at a U.N. Security Council session held last week. The global peace body has so far issued two statements expressing concern and condemning violence against protesters, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India, and Vietnam. China's U.N. ambassador Zhang Jun told the session that China was working with "all parties" in Myanmar to reduce tensions.

  • In Israel, twin dramas point to difficult path for Netanyahu

    Israel's future and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate wound through court and political circles on Tuesday, as the country's president weighed whether corruption charges against the premier should influence his choice of who should lead the government. The extraordinary decision before President Reuven Rivlin comes as Netanyahu's trial reopened on a day that might shed light on who, if anyone, can lead the splintered government after its fourth election in two years. The March 23 vote revolved around whether Israel's longest-serving prime minister remains fit to continue serving in the post.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Minneapolis police chief testifies against his former officer in the death of George Floyd

    The Minneapolis police chief was less emotional than many other witnesses in the George Floyd trial. But his point was the same: Derek Chauvin used excessive force.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • An HBO filmmaker may have uncovered the potential identity of 'Q,' the shady figure behind QAnon

    A filmmaker believes he uncovered the identity of "Q" after Ron Watkins, longtime administrator of the 8kun message board, slipped up on camera.

  • Rescuers hampered by damaged roads, more rain in Indonesia

    Rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment Monday after torrential rains caused multiple disasters on remote eastern Indonesian islands as well as in East Timor. At least 133 people died and dozens were missing in Indonesia, and 27 deaths were reported in East Timor. A tropical cyclone causing the damage is expected to continue affecting the Southeast Asian nations for days while moving south toward Australia.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin breaks with Biden on corporate tax rate increase

    White House says they are 'unfazed' by Democrat's threat; FOX News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy reports

  • The Myanmar beauty queen standing up to the military

    A month ago Han Lay was protesting. Last week she used her pageant speech to criticise the military.

  • Man dies after policemen force him to do 300 squats for breaking COVID curfew

    Filipino police punished the man for man breaking COVID curfew and he collapsed and died the next day.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner teases they will do a twist on a Michonne story from the comics on the final season

    Angela Kang tells Insider the show is working on a version of the Michonne/Elodie story line from "The Walking Dead" comic.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.