Indian tax authorities raid media outlets Bharat Samachar and Dainik Bhaskar

·2 min read
An entrance of the Hindi-language Dainik Bhaskar daily newspaper which was raided by Indian tax authorities, is pictured in Bhopal on July 22, 2021
The offices of Dainik Bhaskar, and homes of several of its staff, were among those that were raided in India

Indian tax authorities have raided the offices of two prominent media outlets that have been critical of the government's response to coronavirus.

Officials said they are investigating tax evasion at TV channel Bharat Samachar and newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.

The homes of some employees have also been raided, and many have had their mobile phones seized.

Several media rights groups and opposition lawmakers say the move is an intentional attack on press freedom.

But Anurag Thakur, India's information and broadcasting minister, denied that the government was involved.

"Agencies do their own work, we don't interfere in their functioning," he said.

Dainik Bhaskar, published in Hindi, is one of India's most widely read daily newspapers.

Throughout the country's outbreak, the paper and Bharat Samachar have exposed a shortfalls in the government's response to the pandemic, including shortages of oxygen and hospital beds.

They have also reported on the bodies of suspected coronavirus victims which have been floating in the river Ganges.

In April, Dainik Bhaskar published the phone number of Jitu Vaghani - the Gujarat state president of India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Most recently it reported on the use of NSO Group's Pegasus spyware against several Indian journalists.

In response to the raids, both media outlets have accused the government of deliberately targeting them for their coverage.

"The raid is the outcome of our aggressive reporting," said Om Gaur, Dainik Bhaskar's national editor, speaking to the Washington Post. "Unlike some other media, we reported how people were dying for lack of oxygen and hospital beds."

President Narendra Modi
Several media outlets have been investigated for financial wrongdoing since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014

In a post on Twitter, Bharat Samachar said: "The more you throttle us, the louder we will speak the truth."

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, several media outlets have been investigated by the government for financial impropriety, raising fears about press freedom in the world's largest democracy.

In 2017 tax authorities raided the offices of broadcaster NDTV, and the homes of its founders, the Roy family.

Reporters Without Borders, an advocacy group for journalists, has placed India at 142nd place in its press freedom rankings - putting the country on par with Myanmar and Mexico.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 July 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond.

  • India's Tata gets bullish on e-commerce just as rules threaten to transform market

    India's Tata Group is taking a more vocal interest in rules shaping online marketplaces, hinting at ambitions as it reappraises its retail strategy just as e-commerce reform threatens to muddy plans. The $106 billion conglomerate yet e-commerce minnow was far more vociferous in discussions than market leader Amazon.com Inc at a July 3 meeting with government officials about proposals such as the prohibition of sales of own-brand or affiliates' goods, attendees said. The rules would greatly increase the compliance burden of a conglomerate's numerous entities and interests, and hurt them far more than smaller rivals, Tata Vice President Poornima Sampath told the online gathering, according to two attendees.

  • Biden's Cuba response forsaking 'golden opportunity' to wrest South Florida from GOP

    President Joe Biden's tepid response to sweeping protests in Cuba could squander a chance to reverse his party's electoral fortunes in Florida, a crucial battleground state, according to South Florida Democrats and strategists.

  • NMC founder sues EY, banks and execs for $8 billion over alleged fraud

    B.R. Shetty, the founder of stricken UAE hospital operator NMC Health, has sued auditor EY, two former top executives of his companies and two banks in a U.S. court, seeking $8 billion in damages for an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud at his group. EY said in a statement: "We believe this case is without merit and we intend to defend it vigorously." Several companies linked to the Indian entrepreneur ran into trouble last year after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned NMC's financial statements.

  • The US is worried about India’s “new protectionist measures”

    Even as it noted India's measures to liberalise FDI, it maintained that the country “remains a challenging place to do business.” because of its protectionist policies.

  • The Latest: SKorea to extend distancing rules in Seoul area

    SEOUL, South Korea __ South Korea says it’ll extend the toughest distancing rules imposed on the greater Seoul area for another two weeks, as it’s battling its worst coronavirus outbreak. About 70% of the recent cases have been detected in the Seoul area, where about half of South Korea’s 52 million people reside. Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol says it’s inevitable that social gatherings and travel are restricted to suppress a widespread domestic outbreak linked to a variety of sources in daily lives.

  • Biden says he's 'tired of trickle down' leaving out the middle class: 'Just pay your fair share'

    At a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden said tax breaks and benefits for the wealthy don't "trickle down" to the rest of society.

  • Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

    Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed. Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.

  • India’s homegrown Covid vaccine is running into deeper troubles abroad

    The Brazilian government’s inquiry into Bharat Biotech, which has developed and manufactures India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has intensified over the past two weeks.

  • Asia Digital Deal Raises Hope U.S. to Rejoin TPP Successor

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S.’s plans for a digital trade agreement covering Indo-Pacific economies may be a step toward Washington rejoining a regional trade deal that President Donald Trump exited in 2017, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said.Details of the potential digital accord are still being drafted, but the pact could include countries such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, Bloomberg News reported July 13.Asked by Bloomberg Television’s Annmarie Hord

  • Angry Indian growers gather near parliament to protest over farm laws

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian farmers, protesting against new agriculture laws they say threaten their livelihoods, started a sit-in on Thursday near parliament in the capital, renewing a push for repeal of the laws. In the longest-running growers' protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, tens of thousands of farmers have camped out on major highways leading to New Delhi for more than seven months. On Thursday, police in New Delhi escorted 200 farmers from protest spots on the outskirts to Jantar Mantar, a large Mughal-era observatory in a central area that doubles as a protest site.

  • COVID-19 death rates soar in three Southeast Asia nations

    A variety of factors have contributed to the recent surge in the region, including people growing weary of the pandemic and letting precautions slip, low vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant of the virus, says one expert.

  • Internet outage hits major companies and Olympics websites

    A major internet outage caused servers for several major websites to go down on Thursday, including the Tokyo Olympics webpage.

  • Bounce away back pain! Doctors say an exercise ball can offer relief — on sale for $17 at Amazon

    This top-seller has rounded up over 23,000 five-star reviews.

  • France's Macron targeted in spyware case - report

    French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a series of investigations into the Pegasus spyware case.It follows reports that his phone number was on a list of potential targets for potential surveillance by Morocco.The French daily newspaper Le Monde reported on Tuesday that Macron was targeted using a spyware tool made by the Israeli company NSO Group.NSO has said its product is only intended to help governments fight terrorism and crime.An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organizations said the spyware had been used to hack key smartphones around the world -from journalists and rights activists to government officials including heads of state.The French presidency said that if the revelations about Macron's phone were true, they would be very serious. According to the report in Le Monde, one of the French leader's phone numbers, which he had used regularly since 2017, is on the list of numbers selected by Morocco's intelligence service for potential cyber-spying.On Tuesday, the Paris Prosecutor's office opened a probe into allegations that French journalists were targeted by Morocco using the same spyware.Morocco issued a statement on Monday denying any involvement in using Pegasus and rejected what it called, quote, "unfounded and false allegations."Moroccan officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the report about Macron on Tuesday.

  • Jadeja hits second fifty as India tour match ends in a draw

    Ravindra Jadeja hit his second fifty of the match as India's three-day tour match against a County Select XI at Chester-le-Street ended in a draw on Thursday.

  • Spyware scandal, newspaper raid put spotlight on press freedom in India

    Indian tax authorities raided the offices of a leading Hindi-language newspaper on Thursday, in what government critics have denounced as yet another attempt to intimidate critical media outlets.Driving the news: The raid came days after an international journalism consortium reported that Indian opposition politicians, activists and journalists were among those targeted with spyware from Israeli firm NSO.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Who’s an astronaut? FAA weighs in on a murky issue for suborbital space travelers

    Hundreds of deep-pocketed tourists are likely to take suborbital space trips as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, as well as the Virgin Galactic venture founded by fellow billionaire Richard Branson, ramp up their commercial operations. But will they all get astronaut wings? The answer appears to be no, if you go by the Federal Aviation Administration’s newly issued guidelines for its commercial space astronaut wings program. Those guidelines suggest that astronaut wings can go only to crew

  • Toyota says suspends Thailand vehicle production amid parts shortage

    Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has since earlier this week suspended vehicle production at three of its manufacturing plants in Thailand due to a parts shortage, the company said on Thursday. Toyota has a production capacity in Thailand of 550,000 vehicles per year, according to its website.

  • Proud Boys got photo ops with Miami police chief. He says he didn’t know who they were.

    Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo — who prides himself on working the street with beat cops — had recent back-to-back encounters with members of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys during the first demonstrations in the city in support of protesters in Cuba.