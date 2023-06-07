Indian teen's friends accused of killing him over bill dispute during his birthday celebration

A teen from Baiganwadi, a suburb in Govandi, Mumbai, was allegedly killed by one of his four friends during his birthday celebration on May 31 after a disagreement over how to split their food bill.

Key details: The four suspects allegedly told the victim, 18-year-old Sabir Ansari, they would pay him later after they racked up a 10,000-rupee (approximately $121) bill at a roadside eatery, Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane of Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai said.

Ansari eventually paid the bill using money he had saved up for his birthday celebration, which he planned to use to pay for a DJ and a cake.

Tension rises: Conflict emerged later that day when the victim went to his friends to ask for their share of the bill, which led to a fight and threats. The four accused eventually raised the money they owed, organized a birthday party and invited Ansari.

Bloody celebration: At his birthday celebration that evening, the four suspects allegedly intimidated Ansari by holding him by his jacket. One of the suspects then allegedly stabbed Ansari with a knife, and all four assailants fled the scene.

Ansari was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A fiction parallel: According to Rajane, one of the suspects reportedly told another, “Isko 'Antim' pikchar ka shot dikha (show him that scene from the 'Antim' movie).” The Bollywood movie in question, “Antim: The Final Truth,” depicts a scene in which a man stabs another man with the same knife he used to cut his cake during a big celebration.

Arrests: Two of the suspects, who were minors, eventually surrendered to the police and were reportedly taken to a juvenile home. The two adults, Shehbaz Mazarali Khan, 19, and Shahrukh Shahid Khan, 22, were arrested in Ahmedabad city in the state of Gujarat under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on Friday.

