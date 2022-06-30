Indian telcos' 5G bids seen muted as private firms jostle for airwaves -sources

FILE PHOTO: People stand in front of a board depicting 5G network at the India Mobile Congress 2018 in New Delhi
Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil
·3 min read

By Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's telecom giants are likely to make muted bids at the 5G spectrum auction in July, on worries they stand to lose about 40% in potential revenues due to the allotment of some airwaves to enterprises for private networks, industry sources said.

Top player Reliance Industries' Jio and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have failed to lobby New Delhi to stop the allocation that will let various enterprises, including Amazon.com and Tata Consultancy Services, to get airwaves without auction.

"The telecom companies are quite upset, there will be an estimated 40% potential 5G revenue loss," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents the three telcos.

They were counting on demand from the enterprise side to justify investments worth billions of dollars as uptake by price-conscious retail consumers will be slow, Kochhar added.

"That is a major disappointment."

The rise of private 5G networks dims the business case for the telcos, which are now likely to make muted bids in the auction, five other telecom industry executives told Reuters.

Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone did not respond to Reuters emails requesting comments.

The government, however, has said that permitting private networks, like in South Korea and Germany, would spur innovation of automation and other technologies in places like factories or ports, without worrying about bandwidth or latency issues.

Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents tech firms like Tata Consultancy and Amazon.com, has said private 5G networks will accelerate digital transformation.

'RISK OF DILUTION'

The launch of 5G services in the world's No.2 mobile market after China is a "watershed moment" for the country and the global 5G market, research group Omdia said this month.

About 50% of India's enterprises want to start using 5G within 12 months and private network suppliers are in demand, Omdia said in its report.

Analysts at India's IIFL Securities flagged a "risk of dilution to telcos' 5G-linked upside from enterprises".

Telecom companies have already complained of "too high" base 5G spectrum prices, seen as among the highest in the world.

And now with private networks expected to chip away at demand, telecom giants are likely to only bid for four of the 10 bands on offer for an estimated $9 billion, IIFL said.

Industry group GSMA says overall spectrum costs in India as a proportion of telcos' annual recurring revenue stood at 32%, the highest in the world.

The bleak outlook comes as Airtel and Vodafone reel from a price war triggered by Reliance in 2016.

Airtel and Vodafone have reported losses in recent years, squeezed also by spectrum dues to the government, though recent mobile data price hikes have slowly started helping at least the former to clock profits.

CAPTIVE NETWORK

The potential loss for telecom firms is a boon for companies planning to introduce private 5G network services. Globally, over two dozen countries have paved the way for such networks.

India has said there would be no entry or license fee for 10-year licences for private networks, which can be built by firms with a net worth of over 1 billion rupees ($13 million).

They will have to pay an application fee of 50,000 rupees ($634). It is not clear if there will be any other charges.

The spectrum will be assigned after "demand studies" and regulatory clearances.

The government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which can provide much faster data speeds than 4G - by spring 2023.

A public telecom network optimises needs of the masses, but the varying demands of an enterprise "can be achieved only through dedicated captive private 5G networks", BIF has said.

"Private 5G networks provide India an excellent opportunity to catch up with the world," BIF said in a statement in June.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Investor Defies Skeptics With $900 Million Fundraise

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture firm IDG Capital is poised to raise about $900 million for a new fund focusing on investment in China, a rare feat amid skepticism about the political and market risks of Asia’s largest economy. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is

  • RH Cuts Revenue Forecast as Higher Mortgage Rates Crimp Demand

    RH shares were falling after the home-furnishings retailer said it expects fiscal-year revenue to decline as much as 5% as demand slows because of surging mortgage rates. RH (ticker: RH) just about four weeks ago had called for revenue to be flat to up 2% for the year ending in January. The company said it was leaving its sales forecast for the second quarter unchanged at an expected decline of 1% to 3%.

  • Ukraine Latest: Amnesty Accuses Russia of War Crime in Mariupol

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s top spy sees a “grinding struggle” ahead for Russia in Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin’s military able to make incremental gains but no significant breakthrough as it seeks to take control of large parts of its neighbor.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidD

  • EU Backs Anti-Money Laundering Rules for Cryptocurrencies

    The EU announces progress towards a formal crypto regulatory framework. As exchanges target the region, progress should support growth and innovation.

  • Global stocks rise as China eases up on COVID-zero policy, lifting hopes for growth; oil extends gains

    Institutional investors will rebalance their portfolios before the third quarter begins on Friday, which analysts expect to drive some volatility.

  • US, other G7 countries to acknowledge challenges posed by China

    President Biden and U.S. allies will release a collective statement on Tuesday acknowledging challenges posed by China on workers, companies and national security, the White House announced at the Group of Seven (G7) Summit. The statement from countries representing more than 50 percent of the world economy is focused on strengthening cooperation on economic issues,…

  • Malaysia to announce plan for equity sale in 5G agency next week

    Malaysia is expected to announce a plan for the sale of a 70% equity stake in the state-run 5G agency to six companies by next week, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said on Thursday. The Malaysian government had aimed to wrap up discussions on the stake sale in Digital Nasional Berhad by the end of June. Reuters had reported last month that Malaysia's four largest telecommunications firms had sought a majority stake, countering a government proposal to offer them minority ownership.

  • French inflation in June hit record high of 6.5% - preliminary figures

    PARIS (Reuters) -French inflation climbed further from the previous month to a record high of 6.5%, according to official preliminary figures on Thursday, adding headwinds to the euro zone's second-biggest economy. The INSEE statistics agency said prices in June had risen by 0.8% from May, and that 12-month June preliminary inflation stood at 6.5%. INSEE said food and energy prices had risen sharply due to disruption resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Germany, Canada in talks over LNG terminal for export to Europe -govt official

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Germany is in talks with Canada over options to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe via a terminal on Canada's east coast, a German government official told Reuters on Tuesday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the issue with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the summit held by The Group of Seven economic powers (G7) leaders this week, two other sources told Reuters. Berlin has been rushing to phase out Russian energy imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and is looking for alternative supply routes and sources of energy.

  • Global smartphone, PC shipments to decline in 2022 on China slowdown - Gartner

    Shipments to China - the world's biggest smartphone market - are expected to shrink by 18% as demand takes a beating from strict COVID-19 curbs that halted activity in key economic hubs including Shanghai, Gartner said in a report on Thursday. "A perfect storm of geopolitics upheaval, high inflation, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions have lowered business and consumer demand for devices across the world, and is set to impact the PC market the hardest in 2022," said Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner.

  • Sri Lanka crisis gives India chance to gain sway vs China

    Sri Lanka's strategic location has attracted outsized interest in the small island nation from regional giants China and India for more than a decade, with Beijing and its free-flowing loans and infrastructure investments widely seen as having gained the upper hand in the quest for influence. “There is no such thing as charity in international politics,” said Sreeram Chaulia, who heads the School of International Affairs at O.P. Jindal University in Sonipat, India. “The intent is to drive China away from India’s backyard and restore the balance in New Delhi’s favor.”

  • Micron Earnings Preview: Will Critical Support Hold?

    Micron is set to report earnings on Thursday after the close, but the stock sits on critical support. Will it hold or will it fold?

  • Third time lucky for Italy's De Nora family as shares hit market

    Italy's De Nora family will be relieved that the electrode manufacturer managed to make it on to the Milan Stock Exchange on Thursday after previous attempts to list businesses were thwarted by external crises. "At the beginning of the century, we were on the brink of listing our fuel cells unit Nuvera in the United States, but the dot-com bubble and the 9/11 financial consequences blocked the attempt," said Federico De Nora, chairman of Industrie De Nora. De Nora is the first company to list on the main Milan market since the conflict began, with the shares priced at the bottom of the range but a valuation of 2.7 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

  • European Gas Set for Monthly Spike as Russian Cuts Haunt Market

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas is heading for the biggest monthly gain since September as Russia’s supply cuts put companies under stress and force governments to confront the prospect of major shortages.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingBenc

  • Monkeypox reported in 26 states. Here’s info on vaccine side effects and who should consider getting the shot

    Fresh off the heels of one devastating pandemic, health officials in the United States are warning that while the threat […] The post Monkeypox reported in 26 states. Here’s info on vaccine side effects and who should consider getting the shot appeared first on TheGrio.

  • She Sang ‘Gimme Shelter’ With the Rolling Stones. Then ‘Tina’ Producers Fired Her for It

    Chanel Haynes was the star of the Tina Turner musical when she was recruited to guest with the Stones. Now, she’s “speechless” over losing her job because of it

  • EY will pay a record $100 million fine after the SEC found 49 staff cheated on an ethics exam

    The securities regulator also said "hundreds" more EY staff cheated on professional courses and exams between 2017 and 2021.

  • John Eastman, a former Trump lawyer who helped design the plan to overturn the 2020 election, drops lawsuit blocking his phone records from Jan. 6 committee

    Eastman, who urged Mike Pence to block the certification of election results, previously refused to comply with subpoenas from Congress.

  • McDonald's Drive-Thru May Soon Go High-Tech

    When most think of robots and our food, many picture something out of a science-fiction movie. Automation in the fast-food industry often comes down to more self-ordering kiosks, more automation in the kitchen or drive-thru lanes that take your order without talking to a person. "People often hear automation and think of robots making their food," Restaurant Brands International Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui told TheStreet in a May interview about, among other things, changes like auto-lift fryers.

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte