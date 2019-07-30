Indian Terrain Fashions Limited (NSE:INDTERRAIN) Has Attractive Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on Indian Terrain Fashions Limited (NSE:INDTERRAIN) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe INDTERRAIN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Indian Terrain Fashions here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to INDTERRAIN is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 22%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to increase by 51% next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. INDTERRAIN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that INDTERRAIN manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. INDTERRAIN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.57x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:INDTERRAIN Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Indian Terrain Fashions, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has INDTERRAIN's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is INDTERRAIN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether INDTERRAIN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of INDTERRAIN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.