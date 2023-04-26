Indian Trail coffee shop offers nutritious bites and beverages

Raw Crunch and Coffee opened only a few months at 133 Indian Trail Road, but its story started years ago for owners Kathy and Ross Leveque.

After working for some of the top nutrition companies, Kathy realized that more focus was put into advertising than the quality of the products, so in the early 2000s, the couple, who share a passion for fitness, started developing their own nutrition bars.

“We just kinda got down and dirty with real, raw food,” Kathy said. “We rented space in a commercial kitchen and, in order to pay that rent, we literally lived in my grandma’s basement.”

The couple’s hard work and sacrifice paid off. Last year, they found themselves needing a new manufacturing location.

Ross found the retail space in Indian Trail, so they took the leap. After deciding that coffee pairs well with their bars, Raw Crunch and Coffee was born.

Kathy says they’ve had great support from the community, from helping build the shop to frequenting the business.

“Sometimes you just have to go for it and you can’t look too far in advance to how much you have to do because you might get too scared and you won’t do it,” Kathy said.

Check out rawcrunchbar.com for more information on the shop and their products.

