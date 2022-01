Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -An activist ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told Reuters on Thursday she had fled Russia to avoid jail, while two of his top aides said they had received letters with threats to themselves and their families. Violetta Grudina, 32, who was barred from standing for election last year in the Arctic port city of Murmansk, said she fled with her 11-year-old son and her dog in December. "In principle I was prepared to stay in Russia and go to jail... (But) I had to think of my son and to leave to ensure him a safe future," Grudina said by phone.