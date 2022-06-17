Indian trains set ablaze in protests against military hiring changes

FILE PHOTO: Protest against "Agnipath scheme" in Jehanabad
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saurabh Sharma and Jatindra Dash
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Saurabh Sharma and Jatindra Dash

LUCKNOW (Reuters) - Protesters in India threw stones at police and set fire to train coaches on Friday as demonstrations against a new military recruitment process raged for a second day, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced this week an overhaul of the recruitment process for the 1.38 million-strong armed forces, aiming to bring in more people on short, four-year contracts to lower the average age of personnel.

But many potential recruits object, saying they should be allowed to serve longer than four years. Opposition parties and some members of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party say the system will lead to more unemployment in a country grappling with joblessness.

Police fired shots in the air on Thursday to push back stone-throwing crowds in the northern sate of Haryana. Protesters gathered again on Friday, torching train coaches in at least two stations in the eastern state of Bihar and disrupted rail services, police said.

"They have blocked trains in 10 places today," Sanjay Singh, a senior police official in Bihar, told Reuters, adding that more than 100 people had been arrested in protests across the state on Thursday.

Hundreds of people also gathered in the southern city of Secunderabad to throw stones at police, in a sign that the protests were spreading.

"They have also set fire to properties at Secunderabad railway station," police official A.R Srinivas said.

The new recruitment system, called Agnipath or "path of fire" in Hindi, will bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure at non-officer ranks, with only a quarter retained for longer periods.

Soldiers have previously been recruited by the army, navy and air force separately, and typically serve for up to 17 years, for the lowest ranks.

The government on Friday also announced a one-time extension for the maximum entry age into the scheme to 23 since recruitment had been frozen for the past two years, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The armed forces aim to recruit about 46,000 people under the new system this year.

(Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Despite rising joblessness, Indians are protesting against Modi’s new military jobs scheme

    India’s unemployed youth are unhappy with the Narendra Modi government’s new military jobs scheme. Agnipath (fire path), announced by defence minister Rajnath Singh on June 14, is set to recruit 46,000 soldiers over the next 90 days. Angry crowds today blocked railway tracks, set tyres ablaze, and scuffled with the police in Jehanabad, Nawada, and Chapra, according to NDTV.

  • Protests intensify over military recruitment in India

    STORY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this week announced an overhaul of recruitment for India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, looking to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure. Potential recruits, military veterans, opposition leaders and even some members of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have raised reservations over the revamped process.In Bihar state, protesters shouted slogans and performed push-ups to emphasize their fitness for service.Some also attacked railway property, settling alight coaches in at least two locations, damaging train tracks and vandalizing a station, according to officials and a railways statement.The new recruitment system, called Agnipath or "path of fire" in Hindi, will bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure at non-officer ranks, with only a quarter retained for longer periods.Previously, soldiers have been recruited by the army, navy and air force separately and typically enter service for up to 17 years for the lowest ranks. The shorter tenure has caused concern among potential recruits.

  • S&P 500 Continues to Look Uneasy

    The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the training session on Wednesday, as we await the Federal Reserve decision coming out later.

  • Angry protests hit India over new short-term military jobs

    Violence erupted in parts of India on Thursday with thousands of angry youths setting train coaches and vehicles on fire, blocking highways and attacking police with rocks to protest a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military. Police used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states where they took to the streets and damaged government buildings. Nearly 25,000 police were deployed in the worst-hit Bihar state, where the protests spread to a dozen towns in eight districts, said S.K. Singhal, a police officer.

  • Tanzania starts moving Maasai out of Ngorongoro reserve

    Tanzania on Thursday began relocating Maasai pastoralists from the famed Ngorongoro conservation area in a move that rights campaigners described as unlawful evictions.

  • Worst Is Over for China's Tech Stocks, Morningstar Says

    Chelsey Tam, Asia senior equity analyst at Morningstar Investment Management, discusses the prospects for Chinese technology stocks. She speaks with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Dirty air could shave five years off people’s lives in south Asia

    Air pollution is the biggest threat to human life globally, according to the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute's Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report for 2022.

  • French, German, Italian, and Romanian leaders meet with Zelensky, discuss EU membership prospects, grain blockade, Donbas battle

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania, after they arrived in Kyiv on June 16.

  • UN envoy's farewell: My heart breaks for Afghan girls, women

    The U.N. representative in Afghanistan lamented in her farewell statement Thursday the harsh edicts that the Taliban have imposed on girls and women since they seized power in the country, denying them the right to education and work and forcing millions to stay at home. Deborah Lyons, who is leaving her post as the U.N. chief's special representative, said that the Afghanistan today is a very different country from the one she encountered two years ago. “I could not have imagined, when I accepted this job, the Afghanistan that I am now leaving," she said.

  • UN: Sahel violence could drive more refugees toward Europe

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency says “Europe should be much more worried” that more people from Africa’s Sahel region could seek to move north to escape violence, climate crises like droughts and floods and the impact of growing food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, called for more efforts to build peace in the world as conflicts and crises like those in Ukraine, Venezuela, Myanmar, Syria and beyond have driven over 100 million people to leave their homes — both within their own countries and abroad. UNHCR, the U.N.'s refugee agency, on Thursday issued its latest “Global Trends” report, which found over 89 million people had been displaced by conflict, climate change, violence and human rights abuses by 2021.

  • Japan is attending a NATO summit for the first time ever, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will attend the next NATO summit and that Russia should pay a "high price."

  • Yen’s Freefall Triggers Rush to Buy Among Asia’s Amateur Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- While global investors have dumped the Japanese yen in recent months, Gabriel Leung, who runs a small money exchange shop in Hong Kong, has noticed a surge in customers doing the exact opposite. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are

  • Privacy isn't in the Constitution – but it's everywhere in constitutional law

    Who's allowed to watch what you do and say? Shannon Fagan/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesAlmost all American adults – including parents, medical patients and people who are sexually active – regularly exercise their right to privacy, even if they don’t know it. Privacy is not specifically mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. But for half a century, the Supreme Court has recognized it as an outgrowth of protections for individual liberty. As I have studied in my research on constitutional privacy

  • Ukraine Latest: Australia Joins Regional Leaders in NATO Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will head to Europe for a NATO meeting in late June, in what the new premier has described as a show of support for Ukraine in the face of “thuggish, illegal behavior” by Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economie

  • India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

    A special meeting of foreign ministers from India and Southeast Asian countries opened Thursday with co-chairs India and Singapore calling for a strengthening of ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and a heightened rivalry between the United States and China that threaten peace and stability in the region. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations face geopolitical headwinds from the war in Ukraine and its impact on food and energy security, prices and supply chains.

  • Newly found Chinese artifacts illuminate mysterious ancient kingdom

    A trove of artifacts discovered in sacrificial pits at the Sanxingdui archaeological site shed new light on China's ancient Shu kingdom.

  • Crypto: Bitcoin falls by up to 30% since May inflation report

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith discusses the decline in bitcoin, Celsius pausing accounts amid the sell-off, and the outlook for crypto.

  • Money parked by Indians in Swiss banks increased by 50% in 2021

    The cumulative value of customer deposits, securities, and other financial instruments was more than 30,500 crore rupees ($3.95 billion), according to data from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Savings or deposit accounts of Indian customers showed a rise to a seven-year high of about Rs4,800 crore, reversing a two-year declining trend. At the end of 2013, Indians had over 2 billion Swiss francs (nearly 14,000 crore rupees), parked in Swiss banks.

  • TikTok discovered a genius product on Amazon that keeps your toiletries from leaking when you’re traveling

    Buy a set for your next trip ASAP. The post TikTok discovered a genius product on Amazon that keeps your toiletries from leaking when you’re traveling appeared first on In The Know.

  • Taiwan shows off latest home-made armoured vehicle

    Taiwan's military showed off its latest domestically produced armoured vehicle on Thursday, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the mountains of the central part of the island. Taiwan has been keen to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, ever attack. While Taiwan relies on the United States for many of its weapons, like fighter jets, President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments, the most high profile of which is new submarines.