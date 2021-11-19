Indian tribes seek return of remains, artifacts from Alabama

·2 min read

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Leaders of several American Indian tribes are asking the University of Alabama to return nearly 6,000 human remains and artifacts from the school’s archaeological park and museum.

The Oklahoma-based Muscogee Nation has tried for six years to get the remains back, but bureaucratic red tape has slowed the effort, said RaeLynn Butler, the Muscogee Nation’s historic and cultural preservation manager.

The situation is no different than if someone dug up a family graveyard and took the remains for study, said Del Beaver, second chief of the Muscogee Nation.

“And then if somebody asked for their grandma back and we said ‘No, there’s too much red tape,’” Beaver told the news site Al.com. “Just give us our people back.”

Communications with the university slowed during the pandemic, frustrating tribal leaders who believe the remains and artifacts at the university’s Moundville Archaeological Park should be reburied, Butler said.

Next week, a federal review committee is scheduled to consider the evidence linking the seven tribes to Moundville and will rule on whether they can claim the remains as their own. However, the committee can’t force the university to turn over the remains and artifacts, Butler said.

“The University of Alabama is honored to serve as the steward of Moundville Archaeological Park, one of the nation’s premier and best-preserved cultural heritage sites,” according to a statement provided by university spokeswoman Diedre Stalnaker.

University officials this week made leaders of the Muscogee Nation aware of the school's “desire to further collaborate on their most recent joint request related to Moundville,” the statement said.

The Muscogee Nation and a half-dozen other tribes sent a joint claim to the university under the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The 1990 law requires institutions that receive federal funding to return remains and the artifacts buried with them to the tribes where they belong.

The Muscogee Nation was forced out of Alabama in the 1830s during the Trail of Tears. The loss of the remains at Moundville compounds the tragedy, Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill said.

“We didn’t even get to do proper burials for those lost in the Trail of Tears,” Hill said.

“Why do they need all these items in the museum?” Hill added. “It’s never too late to do the right thing. That’s all we want. Just return them back.”

Other tribes involved in effort include the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation, the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande EV unit to raise $347 million from share sale to fund production

    China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd will issue about 900 million shares at HK$3 apiece through a top-up placement to controlling shareholder Evergrande Health Industry Holdings Ltd, after striking a similar deal with it last week. The EV unit is seeking Chinese regulatory approval to sell its inaugural Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicles, as the embattled company vows to start making cars early next year. China Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from debt-repayment deadline to deadline as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities.

  • Ice rink returns at Bellevue Downtown Park

    The ice rink is back at Bellevue Downtown Park.

  • Alabama vs. Arkansas: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen

    Alabama vs. Arkansas: Game day information, how to watch, stream, and listen!

  • 17-year-old gunned down Mesquite man who was beating up teen’s friend, warrant says

    Three teens face murder charges after a Mesquite, Texas man was shot and killed.

  • Rittenhouse trial arguments worry mental health advocates

    The first man Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was “irrational and crazy,” Rittenhouse’s attorney told jurors at his murder trial. Joseph Rosenbaum had been on medication for bipolar disorder and depression, and he was trying to take Rittenhouse's rifle, attorney Mark Richards said, suggesting there could have been more bloodshed if Rittenhouse hadn't acted. “I’m glad he shot him because if Joseph Rosenbaum got that gun I don’t for a minute believe he wouldn’t have used it against somebody else," Richards said during closing arguments in the 18-year-old Illinois man's trial for killing Rosenbaum and another man and wounding a third during a chaotic night of protests in August 2020.

  • U.S. awards nearly $1 billion in infrastructure grants

    The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it was awarding nearly $1 billion in infrastructure grants as the Biden administration prepares to dramatically boost funding on the nation's roads, bridges, rail, transit and other projects. The grants under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program are going to 90 projects in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, to rebuild roads and add rail lines -- but also create new green space, new trails, bike lanes and safer streets for pedestrians. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the department had received a "a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars" for the grants.

  • Missing Tennessee boy found in California, father arrested

    A missing 3-year-old boy from Tennessee and a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky were found safe in Southern California and the younger child’s father was arrested, authorities said. Deputies found Noah Clare and his cousin, Amber Clare, Thursday morning in Dana Point, south of Los Angeles, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter. Late Wednesday the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released surveillance camera images from nearby San Clemente, California, showing what appeared to be Noah and Amber along with 35-year-old Jacob Clare.

  • After 400 years, Indigenous people reflect on the real story of the 'first Thanksgiving'

    It's a story of friendship betrayed by greed and intolerance, of a nation's lands, economy and religion whittled away in the name of manifest destiny.

  • Frida Kahlo portrait sold at auction for $34.9 million

    A Frida Kahlo portrait sold at auction for $34.9 million. That makes it the highest price ever paid for a painting by a Latin American artist. Take a look.

  • Man with AR-15 rifle outside Kyle Rittenhouse trial says he is former Ferguson officer

    A man seen carrying an AR-15 rifle outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, identified himself as a former Ferguson police officer.

  • What Americans hear about social justice at church – and what they do about it

    Politics, social justice and faith come together each week in many religious leaders' sermons. AP Photo/Andrew HarnikOn June 5, 2020, it had been just over a week since a white Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, killed George Floyd, an unarmed, African American man. Protests were underway outside Central United Methodist Church, an interracial church in downtown Detroit with a long history of activism on civil rights, peace, immigrant rights and poverty issues. In response to the COVID-19

  • Opinion: Want to understand what it means to be anti-racist? Read these books.

    Read these books to learn more about systemic inequities and how to become better allies and advocates in your community.

  • The St. Louis region is already home for many Latinos and more are moving here

    “People are coming here because of their jobs or because they come to a university and they decide to stay and make a living and raise their family here.”

  • This is how the racial makeup of Indianapolis has changed since 1970 and up to 2020 census

    Census data through 2020 shows a continued decline in the white population of Indianapolis since the 1990s.

  • Texas Tech announces new Institute for Latina/o Studies

    The institute represents the latest investment by Texas Tech, a recognized Hispanic-Serving Institution, in its proactive outreach to the Hispanic community.

  • How well do you know the tribes in Montana?

    Today's newsletter is a bit different. It features a quiz!

  • Advocates worry lack of Spanish redistricting information might hurt communities

    With impending redistricting due to California losing a congressional seat, advocates want to make sure the state's Latino population — it accounts for two-thirds of the population — is represented fairly. ﻿California is one of the seven states losing a seat. The state remains the most populous by far in the country, with nearly 40 million people, but it is growing slower than other states. The population grew by about 2.3 million people since the 2010 Census, but it has remained mostly flat since 2017.﻿ Latino and Hispanic advocates worry the proposed district boundary changes won't reflect their communities.