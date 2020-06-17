Indian troops 'killed on unarmed patrol' in Ladakh

Indian troops were fatally attacked while carrying out an unarmed patrol in territory in Ladakh that China had pledged to withdraw from, Indian Army sources have told the Telegraph.

The Indian Army confirmed 20 of its troops were killed but casualties are expected to rise today, with four Indian soldiers in a critical condition and many still believed to be missing.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would be proud that the Indian soldiers died while fighting.

"Their sacrifices wouldn't go to waste. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important. India wants peace but when provoked, it is capable of giving a fitting reply be it any kind of situation," he said.

Both sides have committed to peace talks but the possibility of further conflict cannot be dismissed after the Chinese foreign ministry said today that the disputed Galwan Valley would remain under control of Beijing.

“The sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks,” said a spokesperson from the Chinese foreign ministry.

“The right and wrong of this is very clear. The incident happened on the Chinese side of the LAC and China is not blamed for it.”

Senior Indian Army sources said 100 Indian troops were ambushed by five times as many Chinese soldiers on Monday evening, as they were dismantling Chinese tents at Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley.

The Chinese troops brandished weapons - including clubs wrapped in barbed wire and embedded with nails - causing fatalities.

“The soldiers had gone to check the retreat of the Chinese troops as per the understanding between the two sides,” an official source told the Telegraph.

“Just when the Indian soldiers, who were on patrol started removing Chinese tents and material, it evoked a violent response from the Chinese.”

A satellite image taken over Galwan Valley in Ladakh - REUTERS More

Many Indian troops were beaten and were either pushed or fell into the nearby Galwan River.

Leading Indian media house India Today said today they are “quite sure” the death toll will rise as more bodies are “fished out”.

The Indian Army has said there are casualties on both sides, a development Beijing said it wasn't aware of.

India and China have been facing-off for over a month in Ladakh after Chinese troops traversed the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) on May 5 and 6 to occupy over 60 kilometres of Indian territory at four locations - Pangong Tso, Galwan River, Demchok and Hot Springs.

Monday evening was the first time casualties have been suffered by either Asian superpower along their 3,488km border since 1975.

China has continued to move troops, artillery and jets from its bases in Tibet to the LAC after the clash.

India has also reinforced its side of the frontier and placed residents living close to the border in the state of Himachal Pradesh on high alert. Soldiers have been told to be prepared for any eventuality.

The Indian Navy has also been given the go-ahead to deploy its ships across the Indo-Pacific region to protect Indian interests, including in the strategically important Malacca Strait.

Chinese police patrol outside the Indian embassy in Beijing - AFP More