Indian tycoon Adani's mega port hangs in the balance as a fishing community protests

Munsif Vengattil, Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra
·7 min read

By Munsif Vengattil, Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra

VIZHINJAM, India (Reuters) - On the main road to billionaire Gautam Adani's planned Vizhinjam mega port on the southern tip of India, a shelter built by the coastal region's Christian fishing community blocks the entrance, preventing further construction.

The simple 1,200 square-feet structure with a corrugated-iron roof has since August stood in the way of ambitions for the country's first container transhipment port - a $900 million project that seeks to plug into the lucrative shipping trade flowing between juggernaut manufacturers in the East and wealthy consumer markets in the West.

Decorated with banners proclaiming "indefinite day and night protest", the shelter provides cover for roughly 100 plastic chairs, although the number of protesters taking part in the sit-ins on any one day is usually much lower.

Across the street, supporters of the port including members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party and Hindu groups have set up their own shelters.

Even when protester numbers are low, up to 300 police officers with batons will gather nearby each day to carefully monitor the situation. Despite repeated orders by Kerala state's top court that construction should proceed unhindered, the police are unwilling to take action against the protesters, fearful that doing so will set flame to social and religious tensions simmering over the port.

For Adani, the world's third-richest person according to Forbes, it's a high-stakes impasse with no apparent easy solution.

Reuters interviewed more than a dozen protesters as well as port supporters, police officials and reviewed hundreds of pages of filings in legal actions brought by the Adani conglomerate against the Catholic priests leading the protests and against the state government. All point to an intractable divide.

Protest leaders allege construction of the port since December 2015 has resulted in significant erosion of the coast and further building promises to wreak havoc with the livelihood of a fishing community they say numbers some 56,000.

They want the government to order a halt to construction and independent studies on the impact of the port's development on the marine ecosystem.

The Adani conglomerate plans to send heavy vehicles to the port on Friday after the court this week said vehicle movement should not be blocked. In October, vehicles that tried to exit the port had to turn back.

Eugine H. Pereira, vicar general of the archdiocese leading the protesters, said they would not be removing the shelter despite the court order.

"We are willing to be arrested in large numbers if need be," he told Reuters.

Adani Group said in a statement the project is in full compliance with all laws and that many studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology and other institutions in recent years have rejected allegations relating to the project's responsibility for shoreline erosion.

"In light of these findings by independent experts and institutions, we feel that the ongoing protests are motivated and against the interests of the state and the development of the port," it said.

The Kerala state government, which has been in talks with protesters and argues that erosion has occurred due to cyclones and other natural disasters, did not respond to a request for comment.

GRAPHIC: Adani’s transhipment hub in southern India (https://graphics.reuters.com/ADANI-INDIA/PORT-PROTESTS/mypmonboypr/graphic.jpg)

THE VEDANTA EXAMPLE

Adani, whose empire spans gas and power projects as well as a ports and logistics business valued at some $23.5 billion, has described Vizhinjam as an "unmatched location" on one of the world's main shipping routes. As a transhipment port, it would be well-positioned to grab business from Sri Lanka - where arch-rival China has invested heavily in port infrastructure - as well as from Singapore and Dubai.

With transhipment, containers are transferred from mainline vessels on key trade routes to smaller, feeder vessels on other trade lanes - creating a hub-and-spoke network that is more economical and flexible than relying on point-to-point shipping.

Eager to get on with plans to complete the first phase of construction by December 2024, the Adani conglomerate has sued the Kerala government for police inaction.

But Prakash R, a senior police officer in charge of security outside the port, said his aim is to avoid a situation like the 2018 environmental protests against a Vedanta copper smelter in neighbouring Tamil Nadu state that resulted in 13 deaths and the smelter's closure.

"We are holding back from using forces to avoid any untoward incidents. What if someone threatens or commits suicide? All hell will break loose."

"We can't rule out the possibility of this spiralling into communal tensions. We are strategically positioned between the two sides to prevent any such incident," he added.

Each day, the protesters and port supporters blare music from loudspeakers and chant slogans. Prakash R describes the situation as a standoff between "people of the sea", who are mostly Christian and make their living from fishing and "people of the land" who are predominantly Hindu.

The fishing community erected the shelter after years of failed efforts to get the Kerala government to intervene while watching the coast steadily erode. An easing of the pandemic also made it easier than previous years to protest.

Protesters say the construction has reduced the size of their catches and if the port is completed they'll be forced to fish much further out to sea.

A group of 128 residents from the fishing community near the port has also sued the Vizhinjam unit of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd as well as the Kerala government, claiming dredging and other construction work has caused erosion that is destroying their homes.

Following protesters' demands, the state last month set up a panel to study coastal erosion at the site.

Adani Group said in its statement that India's National Green Tribunal, which has been monitoring the impact of the project, has not found any environmental or social violations.

For their part, pro-construction supporters at their shelters accuse the protesters of impeding progress.

"This is a matter of providing jobs to the many localities here," said Mukkola G Prabhakaran, a Kerala state council member in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

ADANI'S LEGAL ACTIONS

The Indian protests recall the backlash Adani faced in Australia over his Carmichael coal mine. There, activists concerned about carbon emissions and damage to the Great Barrier Reef forced Adani to downsize production targets and delayed the mine's first coal shipment by six years.

In Kerala, the Adani conglomerate which is shouldering a third of the project's cost with the rest borne by the state and federal governments has repeatedly sought relief from the state's court.

In filings, it has claimed the protests have caused "immense loss" and "considerable delay" to the project, adding that protesters have warned port officials of "dire consequences" and pose a "constant and continuous militant" threat.

An Oct. 27 "land and sea protest" saw protesters burn a fishing boat and more than 1,500 people break into the port's grounds with some carrying iron rods to the main gate, according to the filings.

Asked about the claim, Pereira said: "We do not endorse or promote any sort of violence. Our protests have been peaceful all along."

Accusing the Kerala state police of being "mute spectators", the Adani conglomerate has also called for federal police to be brought in. The court's next hearing on Adani's complaints is slated for Monday.

For the time being, the tense standoff continues, with protesters saying they can congregate quickly if police move to dismantle the shelter. The site has four CCTV cameras providing a live feed so protest leaders can keep tabs on the situation with their phones.

"We're prepared to go to any lengths to protect our livelihood. It's a matter of do or die," says Joseph Johnson, a protesting fisherman.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Vizhinjam, Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan man charged in threats to congressman, FBI director

    A Michigan man has been arrested and accused of a threatening to kill a Democratic U.S. representative and the FBI director, according to federal court

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Trump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told a jury that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses over two years.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingStocks, Bonds Ra

  • US court appears inclined to end special master review of Trump papers

    Materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be made available to justice department for ex-president’s criminal investigation

  • Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and…

  • Op-Ed: What could come next for Iran after the Islamic Republic?

    Iranian protesters forming alliances across the political spectrum could signal a new vision for the country.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…

  • White House Spox Scolds ‘Disrespectful’ Reporters for Interrupting Fauci’s Last Presser

    White HouseWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday shouted down several reporters during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last press briefing as the chief medical adviser, calling them “disrespectful” before eventually saying “I’m done with you right now.”After Fauci answered a question about what COVID-19 precautions to take for the holiday season, Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova attempted to get the infectious disease expert to respond to her question about the origins of the novel co

  • Judge tells Trump to hurry up and figure out who's representing him in new E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, saying he's 'known this was coming for months'

    "He would be well advised to decide who's representing him in it because that will have to be resolved promptly," Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Trump Seeks Unredacted Affidavit for Mar-A-Lago ‘Ransacking’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge to order the US Justice Department to hand over an unredacted version of the August affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing it must be checked for accuracy or “misleading omissions.”Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion fo

  • Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMerrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first

  • Six decades after the Kennedy assassination, let’s pay attention to a real conspiracy

    Conspiratorial thinking — and acting — was a prominent part of a more recent presidency. | Opinion

  • Study: Majority of Iranians want regime change as country's protests continue to grow

    A new study by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change published a new report showing Iranian society has become more secular, spanning both genders and all age groups.

  • Ethiopia's other war: The shadowy Oromia conflict

    Even as the rivals in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict have agreed to a ceasefire, reports of air strikes and massacres are emerging in Oromia, a region haunted by a long-running insurgency.