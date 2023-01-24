Indian university warns students not to screen BBC documentary on Modi

PM Modi waves to his supporters as he arrives to cast his vote, in Ahmedabad
3
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A top Indian university has threatened strict disciplinary action if its students' union carries out plans on Tuesday to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the move might disturb peace and harmony on campus.

Modi's government has dismissed the documentary, which questioned his leadership during deadly riots in his home state of Gujarat in 2002, as "propaganda", blocked its airing and also barred sharing of any clips via social media in India.

Modi was chief minister of the western state during the violence that killed more than 2,000 people, most of them Muslims.

The students' union of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics, said on Twitter it would screen the documentary, "India: The Modi Question", at a cafeteria at 9 p.m. (1530 GMT).

On its website, the university administration said it had not given permission for the showing.

"This is to emphasise that such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace and harmony of the university campus," it added.

"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which a strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the university rules."

On Twitter, the union president, Aishe Ghosh, had asked students to attend the screening of the documentary, describing it as having been "'banned' by an 'elected government' of the largest 'democracy'".

Asked by Reuters if the union planned to go ahead with the screening, Ghosh responded, "Yes, we are."

She declined to comment on the university's threat of disciplinary action, however.

Police are closely watching the situation, said a Delhi police officer monitoring the area around JNU. But police in the capital declined to make any official comment.

The documentary is also set to be screened at some campuses in the Communist-ruled southern state of Kerala.

India's home ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the government's plans if the film is shown at JNU and in Kerala.

The 2002 Gujarat violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59. Crowds later rampaged through Muslim neighbourhoods. In 2017, 11 men were jailed for life for setting the train ablaze.

Modi has denied accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots and was exonerated in 2012 following an inquiry overseen by the Supreme Court. Another petition questioning his exoneration was dismissed last year.

Last week, the BBC said the documentary was "rigorously researched" and involved a "wide range" of voices and opinions, including responses from people in Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the threat of disciplinary action.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Shivam Patel and Rupam Jain; Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Revealed: how US transition to electric cars threatens environmental havoc

    By 2050 electric vehicles could require huge amounts of lithium for their batteries, causing damaging expansions of mining

  • Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition

    Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the aim of the declaration was to restore health services to the Yanomami people that had been dismantled by his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. In four years of Bolsonaro's presidency, 570 Yanomami children died of curable diseases, mainly malnutrition but also malaria, diarrhea and malformations caused by mercury used by wildcat gold miners, the Amazon journalism platform Sumauma reported, citing data obtained by a FOIA.

  • India uses emergency powers to ban anyone from sharing clips of BBC Modi documentary

    Orders given to block over 50 tweets link to BBC documentary and YouTube asked to block uploads

  • Use-of-force expert says fatal shooting of unarmed man by Modesto cop was reasonable

    “If the officer waits to see a ... movement that clearly demonstrates what that intent is ... muzzle flash might be what the officer is seeing.”

  • Letters to the Editor: A Newsom-DeSantis clash is exactly what Americans don't need

    'Most citizens are not extreme to either side, yet we are continually forced to choose from those options' like DeSantis and Newsom, says a reader.

  • WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents

    (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the WHO is seeking more information about the specific raw materials used by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths, as well as whether the companies obtained them from some of the same suppliers, the person said. The WHO also is considering whether to advise families globally to reassess the use of cough syrups for children in general while questions over the safety of some of these products are unresolved, the person said.

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem says phone number hacked, blames Jan. 6 committee leak

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her cell phone was hacked, blaming the incident on the release of documents by the Jan. 6 committee, that included her Social Security number.

  • China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 - study

    LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Loans committed by China's two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) and the China Development Bank (CDB) have fallen every year since hitting a record in 2016 as the lenders scaled back financing even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. "We expect an overall shift toward lower volume, higher quality investment from China," Kevin Gallagher, director of the university's Global Development Policy Center, told Reuters.

  • An actor who stuck thousands of headshots around New York and London has been signed up by an agent

    Matt Butcher, an agent at Paul Byram Associates in London, spotted Medhi Hamadouchi's stickers and scanned the QR code. He called it "genius marketing."

  • Fidelity Funds - 10 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Fidelity Funds as of 12/31/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Fidelity MM Tax Exempt Select FSXXX A+ (A+) Fidelity New York Municipal MM Prem FSNXX A+ (A+) Fidelity PA Muni ...

  • The Wall Street Journal ranked US airlines from worst to best. See the list.

    Southwest Airlines ranked high despite its chaotic holiday meltdown, but the WSJ noted December complaints were not factored in.

  • Rally held in NYC in honor of 11 killed in Monterey Park, California

    The organization Gays Against Guns has been holding demonstrations since the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

  • Supply chain to support Biden’s offshore wind goals will cost at least $22.4B: report

    Fulfilling President Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 would require the rapid scale-up of a domestic supply chain and at least $22.4 billion in infrastructure investments, a new report has found. The success of such a build-out would rely upon “resilient, sustainable and equitable manufacturing” of primarily U.S.-based facilities, ports…

  • India may peg nominal GDP growth at about 11% in 2023/24 budget- sources

    India is likely to peg its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 11% in the annual budget next week, marking a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year due to the prospect of weak exports, two government officials said. Nominal GDP growth — which includes inflation and is the benchmark used to estimate tax collections — could be pressured by suppressed external demand next year due to a likely U.S. recession, said the sources, who declined to be named as discussions are not yet public. With nominal GDP of 10.6%-11%, India's gross tax collection growth rate is likely to be around 8% in 2023/24, compared with 14.5% in the current year, due to base effect, said Gaura Sengupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank.

  • EU imposes new Iran sanctions, won't brand Guards 'terrorists' for now

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on more than 30 Iranian officials and organisations, including units of the powerful Revolutionary Guards, blaming them for a "brutal" crackdown on protesters and other human rights abuses. The United States and Britain have also issued new sanctions against Iran, reflecting a deterioration in the West's already dire relations with Tehran in recent months. Foreign ministers from the EU's 27 member countries agreed the measures at a meeting in Brussels.

  • India central bank orders SBM local unit to stop outward remittance transactions

    India's central bank has directed SBM Bank India to stop all outward remittance transactions in a blow to the bank and many of its fintech partners that offer services allowing users to invest in foreign services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a brief statement Monday that it has ordered SBM Bank India to stop all transactions under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) till further orders. "Certain material supervisory concerns" at the bank prompted the central bank to reach the decision, RBI said.

  • Corrupt cop or cartel enemy? Ex-Mexico drug czar's U.S. trial kicks off

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Monday accused a former top Mexican official on trial for allegedly taking bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel of betraying his country, while his defense said prosecutors were being played by drug traffickers out for revenge. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Genaro Garcia Luna, who led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005 and was Public Security Minister from 2006 to 2012, gave the Sinaloa Cartel information about its rivals and safe passage for drug shipments in exchange for tens of millions of dollars.

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights threatened across the U.S.

    STORY: Abortion rights across the U.S. are under threat, according to Vice President Kamala Harris. She took aim at Republicans on Sunday, as she spoke in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe V. Wade decision.“Republicans in Congress are now calling for a nationwide abortion ban. Some even from the moment of conception. The right of every woman in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line. And I've said it before, and I will say it again. How dare they? How dare they?” The White House says as many as 60 anti-abortion bills have been filed in the 2023 legislative session so far. In Florida itself, the state last year passed an abortion ban without exceptions for rape and incest. Harris said a majority of Americans oppose the anti-abortion measures. Democrats, and some Republicans, cite concerns about the loss of abortion rights for Republicans' weaker-than-expected performance in last year's midterm elections. “From Kansas to California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky and Vermont. They spoke with their vote. In essence, they said one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling people what to do with their own bodies.” Harris' comments came as thousands of people across the U.S. held rallies and events, to mark the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling, which since 1973 conferred women the constitutional right to abortion until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it in June last year. In Wisconsin, protesters filled the halls of their State Capitol building, calling to overturn the state’s abortion ban. “You come for our abortions, you come for our reproductive rights and we will vote you out!" "I have a daughter. I want her to have every right, every protection. And I want all the all the young women who are of fertile age to have their reproductive rights, the rights of their bodies." Wisconsin voters head to the polls in February for the primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and elect a new Supreme Court Justice in April. The state’s top court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but if a pro-choice candidate wins this seat, the state’s abortion ban could be overturned. "We need to have the numbers. We need to have the numbers so that we get the Supreme Court so we don't have to go back 174 years. The fear is that the laws are taking us back.""It was incredible what we could do to prevent that red wave from happening. And if we can just keep that momentum and keep going, voting is where it's going to make a difference..."Abortion is also expected to be a key issue in 2024 elections.

  • Australia to speed up purchase of sea mines to shore up maritime defence

    Australia said on Monday it would accelerate plans to buy advanced sea mines to protect its maritime routes and ports from "potential aggressors" amid China's plans to increase its influence in the Pacific region. The so-called smart sea mines are designed to differentiate between military targets and other types of ships, a defence department spokesperson said in a statement. "A modern sea mining capability is a significant deterrent to potential aggressors."

  • Layoffs etiquette: Microsoft and others are showing us what not to do when eliminating jobs

    There’s no good way to eliminate thousands of jobs. But some ways are worse than others.