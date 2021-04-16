Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute appeals to Biden to lift embargo on raw material exports

The Telegraph

Cryptocurrency has crossed another milestone in its journey to mainstream adoption with the stock market flotation of Coinbase, the largest exchange for buyers and sellers of virtual coins in America. Coinbase is the first crypto exchange to list its shares on America's stock market. The company's market value surged to $100bn (£73bn) as the shares started trading, which makes the nine-year-old firm more valuable than BP or GlaxoSmithKline. But how does it make money, and are the shares a good investment? What is Coinbase? Coinbase allows DIY investors to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, including Ether, Bitcoin and XRP. The company was founded in 2012 with the mission of making cryptocurrency more accessible and safer to buy. At the time, Bitcoin was complicated to trade and associated with criminals because Bitcoin allows people to pay for things anonymously. Coinbase makes money by charging a flat fee for trades and a percentage fee for conversions between virtual coins. In the first three months of the year Coinbase made $730m (£530m) profit on revenues of $1.8bn (£1.3bn), bolstered by Bitcoin’s meteoric rise. The exchange lured 13m new users in the first three months of 2021. Coinbase has been profitable since 2017, according to chief executive and founder Brian Armstrong. Is investing the same as owning Bitcoin? Not quite, but the shares will be correlated to the price of price of cryptocurrencies because the more interest there is in crypto, the more trades are made and the more money Coinbase makes. It is similar to backing companies which sell picks and shovels during a gold rush. Investors do not have to believe that cryptocurrency is the future and will replace regular currencies, just that other people will continue buying and selling virtual coins.