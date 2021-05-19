Indian variant gives EU wobbles on opening up to Britons

A traveller arriving in Madrid - Emilio Naranjo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

European Union governments are having second thoughts over whether to lift an EU travel ban on British tourists this week because of the spread of the Indian variant.

Ambassadors approved a European Commission proposal allowing restrictions on non-essential travel from non-EU countries to be relaxed but diplomatic sources said that a decision on whether to include Britain could now be delayed until next week.

The 27 envoys agreed in Brussels that non-EU citizens fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs would be allowed into the bloc.

But fears were raised that the EU could insist on British holidaymakers undergoing the same quarantine and testing rules the UK imposes on its member states.

The ambassadors said governments should take into account “reciprocity” when setting their quarantine and testing rules for visitors. Every EU country except Portugal is on the UK's amber list, meaning quarantine rules apply.

Discussions will begin on what countries to add to the EU's "white list" - the equivalent of the British 'green list' - on Thursday.

It was expected that the UK would be among the non-EU countries added to the list because it satisfies the conditions of low infection and high vaccination rates.

However, the surge in cases of the Indian variant has fuelled fears in Brussels the highly contagious mutant could spread to Europe. Ambassadors meet again to agree the list of non-EU countries to go on the list on Friday but sources said member states may delay the decision on the UK to see how the situation in the UK develops. The list is reviewed every fortnight.

The plan for lifting restrictions also suggests introducing an "emergency brake" in case of new variants. EU ambassadors could still delay the white list decision despite the emergency brake.

If the brake is pulled, even vaccinated Britons would face possible quarantine and testing, according to a leaked document from the meeting.

"The decision on Britain is now in doubt which was not the case until recently when the UK numbers were good," an EU diplomat said.

"Now we see the Indian variant spreading and we hear the warning messages from Downing Street and that has given member states pause for thought over whether now is the right time to lift the ban."

Portugal has been added to the UK's green list, allowing travel at last - Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

The new rules say that countries with infection rates of less than 75 cases per 100,000 people should qualify for the list. It was previously 25 cases.

The UK is still below that level but other factors, including new variants, testing levels and how trustworthy testing is, will also be taken into account.

The diplomat added, "There is trepidation that if the UK was put on the list now, it might have to be taken back off again next week because of the surge of the Indian variant.

"Instead of taking the decision now, member states may say hold on until we can see the latest numbers and data".

Any EU decision on travel restrictions is a recommendation. EU countries are free to make their own decisions in border and health policy but would prefer to appear united in their response to the pandemic.

Countries such as Portugal and Greece have already begun welcoming British tourists, despite the restrictions being in place.

A Commission spokesman said today’s agreement would allow the resumption of travel and give the EU the ability to respond quickly to new variants.

The spokesman said, “The Council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted based on the new criteria agreed today,” the spokesman said.

Inter-institutional talks between member states and the European Parliament aimed at hammering out a deal on the Digital Green Certificate, a preliminary step towards vaccine passports, ended in failure late on Tuesday.

MEPs and Council will meet again on Thursday to try and break the impasse on the certificates which will ease intra-EU travel and are expected to form the basis of future vaccine passports for non-EU citizens.