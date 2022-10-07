Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

In this photo provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian workers rescued after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand arrive at the airport in Chennai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government on Friday said it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand.

Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, said some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies. The Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud, he told reporters.

The companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and were recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in Thailand, he said.

Many of the workers were taken illegally across the border into an area of Myanmar that is difficult to access because of the local security situation, Bagchi said.

He said nearly 50 workers have been brought back to India from Myanmar, while some others were still in Myanmar police custody for questioning because they illegally entered the country without visas.

He said 80 other Indian workers have been rescued from Cambodia and Laos.

Last month, M.K. Stalin, the top elected official of India's southern Tamil Nadu state, said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 300 Indians, including around 50 Tamils from the state, were being held captive in Myanmar.

Citizens of other countries in the region have suffered in similar scams.

On Thursday, 21 Malaysians rescued from human traffickers in Cambodia and Laos returned home. Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the government has now rescued 273 people out of 401 reported missing in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand. Most have returned except for 60 still in immigration detention centers in those countries who are waiting to be processed, he said.

A U.N. envoy has said the scam networks, which often have links to transnational organized crime, are set up in countries with weak law enforcement, attracting educated young workers with promises of high earnings. The workers are then subject to isolation and the threat of violence unless they succeed in cheating victims reached by phone into transferring payments into overseas bank accounts.

Recommended Stories

  • India's IT hub directs Uber, others to stop three-wheeler services

    India's southern state of Karnataka has asked cab aggregators Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola and Rapido to stop three-wheeler services in Bengaluru, a top government official said, accusing them of overcharging and harassing customers. "They are not authorised to ply autos... They are charging exorbitantly and it's a serious complaint," Hemantha Kumara, additional commissioner for transport, Bengaluru, told Reuters. "We can't tolerate harassment meted out to customers and justify the exorbitant rates," he said, adding the transport department issued a notice to the companies to stop the service in India's IT hub on Thursday.

  • Exclusive-India demands nearly $250 million from Pernod for undervaluing imports

    Indian authorities have demanded $244 million from the local unit of French spirits giant Pernod Ricard for undervaluing concentrate imports for over a decade to avoid full payment of duties, a government notice seen by Reuters shows. The demand is the latest setback for Pernod in India, a key growth market where it has long been lobbying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his tax officials to settle disputes related to valuation of liquor imports. The maker of Chivas Regal and Absolut vodka has previously said the disputes have inhibited fresh investments in the country.

  • India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years

    India's Adani Group will invest 650 billion Indian rupees ($7.9 billion) in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan over the next five to seven years, its founder, and Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani said on Friday. Adani said late last month his company would invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business. The ports-to-energy conglomerate will invest in the renewables business, cement manufacturing, expanding an airport and developing networks to deliver piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), Adani told an investment summit in the state on Friday.

  • Exclusive-Indian car makers propose tax cut on imports in trade deal with Britain

    Indian car makers have proposed cutting to 30% the tax rate on imported cars as part of a trade deal with Britain, sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move that could ease access to one of the world's most protected automobile markets. It is the first time Indian car makers have backed such cuts, caving to pressure from a government that wants them to give up their protectionist position and lower entry barriers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Lobby group the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has written to the government backing phased cuts to 30% over five years, following a grace period of five years with none, three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • China’s Bold Leader Is Headed for a Third Term. Much Is Still Outside His Control.

    Xi Jinping's personality matters, but broader factors will confront China in his third term, writes Rana Mitter.

  • Dow drops over 500 points after September jobs report, as stocks cut weekly gains

    U.S. stocks fall in the wake of the September jobs report, with investors also weighing a profit warning at a leading microchip maker.

  • Doctors in India Tried to ‘Cure’ Her With Conversion Therapy. Now She’s Fighting to Ban It

    This couple is trying to ban the practice of “conversion therapy”

  • The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking

    The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.

  • Sydney records wettest year since 1858 as Australia braces for more floods

    Sydney recorded its wettest year in 164 years as authorities braced for major floods in Australia's east on Thursday, with more heavy downpours expected to fall over the next three days. With almost three months of 2022 still to go, Australia's largest city has recorded 2,200 mm of rain in a year for the first time since records began in 1858. By Thursday afternoon, Sydney had received about 2,213 mm (87 inches) of rainfall for the year, surpassing the previous record of 2,194 mm set in 1950, official data showed.

  • Lula Will Likely Win Brazil's Tight Election. But After That, Things Will Really Get Difficult

    For Lula, election night is where the good news ends because he faces major challenges from the right-wing and the economy

  • 21 more Malaysian scam victims return from Cambodia, Laos

    An additional 21 Malaysians rescued from human traffickers in Cambodia and Laos returned home on Thursday, as the government intensified efforts to locate scam victims reported missing abroad. Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who met some of the returning victims at Kuala Lumpur's airport, said the government has now managed to rescue 273 people out of 401 reported missing in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

  • A California family was kidnapped at gunpoint. Here’s what we know and a timeline of events

    Three days after an 8-month-old baby, her parents, and uncle were kidnapped, their bodies were found in a rural area northeast of Dos Palos.

  • When buying a used EV is a smart move — and when it’s not

    Buying an EV is different in many ways from purchasing a gas vehicle. Here’s a look at the key differences and how they change the buying equation.

  • Leading Bay Area recruiter sees job market shifting dramatically — and quickly

    "When it comes to senior-level candidates looking for a new opportunity, we’ve seen a big spike,” said Jana Rich, CEO of search firm Rich Talent Group.

  • IHOP shooting victim sentenced for owning gun modified by 3D printer

    Gionni Dews, 23, used the converted weapon in self-defense during a shooting at an IHOP on Nov. 26, 2021.

  • Honda offers first look at new L.A.-designed Prologue electric SUV

    The Japanese automaker said the new electric Prologue — its first all-electric vehicle to go on sale in the U.S. — will go on sale in two years.

  • Meta warns 1 million Facebook users who installed password-stealing apps

    Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores

  • Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool

    The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate implied a 92% chance that the Fed will raise its policy rate, now at 3%-3.25%, to a 3.75%-4% range when it meets Nov. 1-2. That was up from about an 85% chance seen before the Labor Department report, which showed employers added a larger-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7%.

  • Italy Air Force chief wants in on US next-gen helicopter tech — pronto

    Gen. Luca Goretti said Italy urgently needs to get in on the ground floor of development of the technology to avoid playing catch-up later.

  • Republican Lawmakers Who Oppose a Fed-Issued CBDC Ask for Justice Department's Assessment

    A group of Republican lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee have asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to share the Justice Department's assessment on whether the Federal Reserve has the necessary authority to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC).