Indian zoo reveals three newborn white tiger cubs

STORY: Authorities at Maitri Bagh Zoo have kept the cubs in their enclosure where they will continue to stay with their mother until they turn four months old.

Reportedly, the cubs have been born from a tiger and tigress brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in 1997.

India has about three-fourth of the world's estimated tiger population in dozens of reserves established since the 1970s. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the tiger census that showed the population has shot up by 200 in four years to 3,167.

India was home to an estimated 40,000 tigers at the turn of the last century, but poaching and the loss of habitat brought them to the brink of extinction.