Indiana abortion doctor drops suit against AG Rokita as dispute heads to state board

Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard is dropping her lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita after failing to convince a Marion County judge that the state's top lawyer unlawfully subpoenaed her patients' medical records.

The withdrawal comes just over a week after Rokita asked the Indiana Medical Licensing Board to investigate the doctor, which essentially moves jurisdiction from the court to the licensing board. In an administrative complaint submitted to the board Nov. 30, Rokita claimed Bernard violated patient privacy laws by sharing the story of a 10-year-old abortion patient with IndyStar.

That anecdote was featured in a July article about abortion patients traveling across state borders for care after the U.S. Supreme Court dissolved the constitutional right to an abortion. Her story was picked up by multiple national media outlets and commented on by President Joe Biden.

"The doctor and her attorneys initiated this media frenzy from the beginning, and it continues to draw attention to this innocent little girl who is trying to cope with a horrific trauma," Rokita said in a prepared statement last week. The administrative complaint against Bernard states that two weeks after the IndyStar story was published, a reporter showed up to the 10-year-old girl's house in Ohio with video cameras.

Rokita's complaint also claims Bernard failed to immediately report to Indiana authorities the abuse and rape that led to the girl’s pregnancy. Bernard's attorneys pointed out during a November hearing in their lawsuit that the abuse and rape had already been reported to authorities in Ohio, where the crime took place and where the girl lived. A suspect was arrested in Ohio and charged with rape in July in connection with the 10-year-old girl.

Bernard's attorney Kathleen DeLaney has said that Rokita's investigation into Bernard was founded on "frivolous" consumer complaints submitted by people who had never interacted with the doctor. They sued to stop him from issuing subpoenas over patients' medical records.

“We look forward to defending Dr. Bernard and her medical license against Rokita’s baseless attacks," DeLaney said, in a statement announcing the end to their lawsuit.

Marion Superior Judge Heather A. Welch denied Bernard's request for an injunction last week. She wrote in her order that complaints submitted to the attorney general's office don't have to be based on personal knowledge or direct interactions for an investigation to be launched.

But the judge also said Rokita "clearly violated Indiana law" by discussing the investigation into Bernard during multiple public appearances.

The attorney general unlawfully talked about his office's investigation into Bernard during a Fox News segment in July, months before filing a complaint with the medical licensing board, Welch noted in her order. Bernard claimed during her testimony in court last month that she was the target of threats and harassment after Rokita went on Fox News.

It was one of multiple occasions in which he publicly discussed the investigation, Welch indicated, including during a Facebook Live event in September when a reporter asked him about the status of the investigation into Bernard.

"The public statements made by the Attorney General prior to the referral of the matter to the Medical Licensing Board, therefore, are clearly unlawful breaches of the licensing investigations statute’s requirement that employees of the Attorney General’s Office maintain confidentiality over pending investigations until they are so referred to prosecution," Welch wrote.

