Doctor who provided abortion for 10-year-old takes ‘first step’ in defamation case against Indiana AG

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (Facebook)

Attorneys for the Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim have taken a “first step” towards filing defamation proceedings against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Attorneys for Dr Caitlin Bernard said she had suffered harm as a result of “false and misleading” statements by Mr Rokita and other public officials.

“Dr Bernard recently came under attack by various media outlets and public figures after the Indianapolis Star reported that she provided medical and reproductive care for a 10-year-old child abuse victim days after the groundbreaking Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” the letter from attorney Kathleen Delaney states.

“To the extent that these statements exceed the general scope of Mr. Rokita’s authority as Indiana’s Attorney General, the statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim against Mr Rokita individually.”

Developing story: more to come