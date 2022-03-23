Indiana agency looking into Prosecutor Nick Hermann's $25k transfer to his nonprofit

Prosecutor Nick Hermann announces that he is running for re-election in the Prosecutor’s Office at the Evansville Civic Center Complex in Evansville, Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2022.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana State Board of Accounts is looking into the transfer of $25,000 in public money by Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann's office to a private nonprofit he runs.

The state agency said Tuesday it is acting in response to a Courier & Press report published Monday. The newspaper reported that Hermann's office made five separate payments of $5,000 from its forfeiture fund to his nonprofit, My Goals Inc., between 2018 and 2020, and there's little indication what it was used for.

"I’ve turned it over to the people that would be taking it any further," said Lori Rogers, the State Board of Accounts' compliance director for counties.

The agency could assign an investigation to staff who do yearly audits of local government units or to special investigators who do specific audits — or it could decide it doesn't merit further investigation, Rogers said.

"Anything that they find would be issued – if they do find anything – would be issued in a report," she said.

Forfeiture money comes from the seizure of cash, cars, real estate and other assets from suspects. Contributions of the funds by law enforcement agencies such as the prosecutor's office are publicly reported. But My Goals, which has a stated purpose of helping at-risk youth, is a small nonprofit that is not required by the IRS to account for its finances other than to confirm that it takes in $50,000 or less a year.

The Courier & Press could find no trace of My Goals online beyond its incorporation information. Hermann did not respond to messages seeking records of the group’s finances.

In a previous email message, Hermann pointed out that Indiana code allows prosecutors to set up, staff and support a "youth mentoring program" such as My Goals. The statute says prosecutors may "receive and expend charitable contributions, appropriations, and federal, state, local, or private grants" for the organizations.

But Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council guidelines for spending forfeiture money don't specify giving to nonprofits as an allowable use, and Evansville Police officials said they don't give forfeiture money or any public money to their affiliated nonprofits.

The statute Hermann cited states that any youth mentoring program set up by a prosecutor "is subject to audit" by the State Board of Accounts.

The Courier & Press also reported Monday that My Goals used a prosecutor's office credit card to make at least $4,658 in purchases in 2020 and then reimbursed the money — an arrangement Rogers has said was improper. County Auditor Brian Gerth said he didn't know about it at the time.

Thomas B. Langhorne can be reached by email at tom.langhorne@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Prosecutor Nick Hermann: State looks into money he gave his nonprofit