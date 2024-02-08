Indiana AMC locations offering $5 movies as part of Black History Month promotion

Are you looking for fun and informative ways to celebrate Black History Month?

AMC Theatres is celebrating now through the end of February with $5 movie showings of recent releases embodying “Black Excellence in Film,” with multiple Indiana locations participating.

A total of 175 AMC locations are participating in the promotion, including three Indianapolis locations. AMC Castleton Square 14, located at 6020 E. 82nd St., AMC Washington Square 12, located at 10280 E. Washington St. and AMC Indianapolis 17, located at 4325 S. Meridian St., are all participating.

What AMC locations are in Indiana?

What movies are AMC locations showing for Black History Month?

The Black History Month $5 Fan Faves promotion will feature four different movies that celebrate Black culture and feature Black filmmakers, writers and actors. Tickets are $5 each, plus tax.

The movies featured in the promotion are "The Equalizer 3," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "The Color Purple" (2023) and "Soul."

Potholes in Indy: Indianapolis announces plans to throw its 'best response' at city's multiple potholes

Moviegoers can check to see if their local theatre is participating and get tickets online at amctheatres.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: $5 movies offered by Indiana AMC locations for Black History Month