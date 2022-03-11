Indiana appeals court affirms Nicholas Owens' 2021 felony convictions

INDIANAPOLIS — The state's appeals court has affirmed the convictions of a Richmond man serving a 16-year prison sentence.

Nicholas Raymond Owens, 35, is serving his sentence at the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton, according to Indiana Department of Correction records. A Wayne County jury convicted him May 4, 2021, of Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a felon, Level 5 felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Owens then admitted being a habitual offender.

Judge Charles Todd Jr. issued concurrent sentences, with the eight-year firearms sentence, the longest of the three, doubled to 16 years because of Owens' habitual offender status.

Owens appealed his convictions, claiming the court erred when it did not separate the firearm offense from the other charges for trial and when permitting references to a previous robbery conviction. The appeals court rejected both claims, according to its opinion, when affirming the convictions.

On Dec. 13, 2019, Richmond Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at Owens' apartment, the appeals opinion describes. When officers knocked at the front door, Owens ran out a rear door, where he encountered another RPD officer. Owens then retreated back into the apartment before surrendering to officers.

Fentanyl was found in Owens' pants pocket and a gun was located inside a bucket near where Owens was handcuffed, according to the opinion. At the time, Owens told officers he fled because he knew he was not permitted to carry a firearm.

Prior to his trial, Owens and the prosecution signed a stipulation that Owens had a previous robbery conviction that qualified him as a felon restricted from possessing a firearm. This stipulation was read to the jury when the prior conviction was entered as evidence.

During trial, Owens testified that the handgun had been left by a previous tenant and he had not seen it in the bucket, the opinion said.

The pre-trial stipulation Owens signed introduced the previous conviction to the jury, the opinion notes, and its discussion did not prejudice the jury regarding the other two counts. That conviction not only provided a basis for Owens' felon status, but it indicated motive for the firearms and resisting law enforcement charges, the opinion said. Owens also admitted during the trial that he possessed the fentanyl.

The appeals court ruled that it was unlikely the jury gave undue weight to the prior conviction when finding Owens guilty and that there's no grounds for reversal because the evidence was introduced or because the charges were not separated.

In addition to the robbery conviction, Owens has previous felony convictions for burglary, auto theft and escape. He also has an active case pending in Fayette County that charges him with Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine. A trial is scheduled May 2 in Fayette Circuit Court.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a standard 17½-year sentence and a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

