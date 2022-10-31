Indiana authorities arrest man accused in 2017 Delphi murders; investigation ongoing
Five years after Liberty German and Abigail Williams were killed in Delphi, Indiana, 50-year-old Richard Allen has been charged with their murders.
For the first time, a man has been arrested in connection to the 2017 murders of the teenagers.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old married Delphi man, was taken into custody on Wednesday (26 October) and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.ABC News
Teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams were murdered back in February 2017. More than five years on, Richard Allen is facing murder charges, reports <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>
Indiana State Police and prosecutors have announced murder charges against 50-year-old Richard Allen, in the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German, in the small town of Delphi.
The Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German are unsolved. From Kegan Kline to Ron Logan , here are the latest Delphi murders updates.
Indiana State Police and prosecutors announced Monday that 50-year-old Richard Allen has been charged in the 2017 murders of two teen girls, Libby German and Abby Williams, in the small town of Delphi.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / FacebookLooking back on it now, Bob Matlock can’t believe the suspect was sitting right in front of him all along.Accused double murderer and CVS pharmacy technician Richard Allen, a 50-year-old father of two charged with killing Delphi, Indiana teens Libby German and Abby Williams on a hiking trail in 2017, was a regular customer at Matlock’s tavern, JC’s Bar.“He would come in and we would always talk about the girls and everything,” Matlock, 75, told The
Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. The investigation is “far from complete,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday.
