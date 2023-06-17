Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors blocked by Trump-appointed judge

A federal judge in Indiana on Friday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a ban on gender-affirming care for minors from taking effect, in a ruling celebrated as a “victory” by civil rights advocates.

Senate Bill 480, which would prohibit families and doctors from providing gender-affirming care for minors, was signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 5.

Shortly after the signing of the bill, the American Civil Liberties Union and its Indiana affiliate filed a lawsuit on behalf of four trans youth and their families, alleging the law is unconstitutional because it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection for all.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon — appointed by President Donald Trump — wrote that “plaintiffs are entitled to a preliminary junction” after demonstrating “some likelihood of success” on their claims.

“Today’s victory is a testament to the trans youth of Indiana, their families, and their allies, who never gave up the fight to protect access to gender-affirming care and who will continue to defend the right of all trans people to be their authentic selves, free from discrimination,” Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, said in a statement shared with the Daily News.

The bill, one of several pieces of legislation passed by the Republican-majority legislature this year, was “another example of extremist politicians using their power to marginalize LGBTQ+ youth, especially transgender youth,” according to Cathryn Oakley, Human Rights Campaign state legislative director and senior counsel.

It was signed into law even though gender-affirming care is considered “a supportive form of health care” that improves “the mental health and overall well-being of gender-diverse children and adolescents,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is backed by nearly all major medical associations in the country.

According to the nonprofit Movement Advancement Project, a think tank focused on LGBTQ policies and legislation, there are 19 states with laws banning some form of gender-affirming care for youth. Indiana is the fifth state to have such laws temporarily blocked by a court.