Indiana basketball vs. Michigan in Big Ten tournament TV, radio, matchup

The No. 9-seeded Indiana Hoosiers meet the No. 8-seeded Michigan Wolverines to open Big Ten tournament play. Keep up with the Hoosiers by following Dustin Dopirak and Zach Osterman.

What’s at stake for Indiana basketball?

Very likely an NCAA tournament bid. The Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11) lost seven of their last nine regular-season games, putting them on the March Madness bubble. Without a significant conference tournament run, IU’s run of missing the tournament may extend to six years in coach Mike Woodson’s first season.

What’s at stake for Michigan?

Perhaps an NCAA Tournament bid. The Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) have alternated wins and losses their last nine games, finishing the regular season with a win over Ohio State. Michigan coach Juwan Howard, in his third season, will be returning from a five-game suspension against IU.

Who are Indiana basketball’s best players?

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring (17.4), rebounds (8.5) and blocked shots (2.2). Xavier Johnson has surged late in the season, and averages 11.8 points and a team-leading 5 assists. Race Thompson adds 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Regular-season closer: IU narrowly misses out on a season sweep of Purdue

Who are Michigan best players?

Hunter Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring (18.4), rebounding (8.5) and blocked shots (1.4). Eli Brooks adds 12.2 points with 49 3-pointers, and Caleb Houstan adds 10.5 points with 53 3s. DeVante adds 10.4 points and leads Michigan in assists (4.6).

Regular-season closer: Michigan beats Ohio State without Dickinson

When does Indiana basketball play Michigan in the Big Ten tournament?

The game is at 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How can I watch IU basketball vs. Michigan?

The game can be seen on BTN.

How can I listen to Indiana basketball vs. Michigan?

The game can be heard on Indiana's radio network (105.1 FM in Bloomington and 93.1 FM in Indianapolis).

IU vs. Michigan in 2022

The Wolverines beat the Hoosiers 80-62 on Jan. 23.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Michigan in Big Ten tournament TV, radio