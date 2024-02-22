Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration will come early this year

Indianapolis will see the Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration a bit early this year.

With its concerts; health fair; and business and educational conferences, the Summer Celebration is usually a mid-July occurrence.

The events this year though are slated for June 20-30.

Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration's Free Concert routinely attracted thousands of attendees to American Legion Mall downtown.

Why did Indiana Black Expo change its dates?

The date move is to accommodate the National Eucharistic Congress taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium July 17-21, Indiana Black Expo organizers said.

The date change is temporary, and Indiana Black Expo will go back to its traditional July dates starting in 2025.

