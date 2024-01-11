Indiana Black Legislative Caucus introduces 2024 legislative agenda

TechCrunch

CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Honda unveils concept EVs and teases new 0 series lineup.