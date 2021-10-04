Indiana Borough police looking for stolen car, 3 suspects in reported carjacking

Oct. 4—Indiana Borough police are seeking help in locating three men who carjacked an 18-year-old Indiana University of Pennsylvania student's vehicle Sunday at gunpoint.

Police said the car theft occurred at 8:14 p.m. when the student, driving another IUP student, pulled into a parking lot on the south side of 220 West Ave.

The driver told police that as he shut off his 2011 Toyota Camry three men approached, opened the door and demanded the car keys. When the driver refused, police said the witnesses reported one of the suspects pulled up his shirt and showed a handgun with an extended magazine and again demanded the keys. Both victims then got out of the car and the three suspects got in and drove off, police said.

The trio headed north on West Avenue, then drove onto School Street and toward Oakland Avenue, according to police.

Police entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center database. Police said the sedan has a Pennsylvania license plate, NDW 9956.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-349-2121.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .