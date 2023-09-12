Indiana Borough police trying to identify driver suspected in hit-and-run

Police in Indiana Borough are asking for help trying to identify the driver of a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run in a parking lot.

Police say a black Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a crash in a parking lot on the 600 block of Water Street last Friday around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information as to who may have been driving that truck is asked to contact police at 724-349-2121 or by sending a message on social media.

