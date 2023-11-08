Indiana candidate dies after collapsing outside polling station

A candidate for an Indiana town council collapsed as he was greeting voters outside a polling station Tuesday and died later at a hospital.

David “Red” Worrall was a former councilman who was trying to make a comeback for an at-large seat on the council.

His death was announced Tuesday afternoon by the Town of Clarksville Administration and Town Council, which extended its condolences to his friends and family.

“David's dedication to our community was truly commendable,” the town’s statement said. "We will never forget his passion for public service and his unwavering desire to create positive change in our town."

Clarksville is in Southern Indiana, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

