Indiana car wash teen's reaction to rude driver over lemonade is viral. What would you do?

A video of an Indiana teen recently went viral after she was shown spraying a customer with a hose while working at a car wash.

According to What’sTheJam, the incident took place Feb. 3 and a video on Instagram has piled up more than 62 million views.

Did teen at Indiana car wash spray rude customer?

Indiana car wash worker Anna Harycki, 18, is seen in a viral video retaliating with her spray hose after she was splashed by lemonade tossed by a rude customer through her open window.

A 14-second clip shows an Indiana car wash worker − identified by What'sTheJam as student Amber Harycki − preparing to tend to a white sedan with her power-washing hose on Feb. 3, 2024. Suddenly, the driver of the vehicle rolls down her window and splashes the teen with a plastic cup of lemonade.

Harycki didn't hesitate to respond, spraying the hose inside the driver's side window of the white sedan and dousing the driver.

“I picked up the pressure washer and started spraying down their car,” Harycki told What'sTheJam. “The girl rolled down her window and threw lemonade at me, and I was in shock.”

Her initially immediate reaction was to "just power wash the window."

“I was loading the car like I did with so many cars before that, making sure they safely entered the car wash belt,” Harycki told What’sTheJam. “Once I pulled the car in all the way, I put the numbers into the system so they got the car wash they paid for.”

A quick bath from the attendant was the only thing the driver and her passenger received.

“I told my managers, who were not OK with (the customer) throwing a drink at me,” she said. “They decided to ban her and her boyfriend from the car wash.”

Indiana car wash lemonade reaction

