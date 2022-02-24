What Indiana Congressional members are saying about the Russian attack on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's pre-dawn attack against Ukraine drew International condemnation Thursday. The U.S. and Western allies are preparing to impose sanctions against Moscow for the invasion.

Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said at least 40 people had been killed and dozens others wounded in the attack so far, USA TODAY reported.

"This is a brutal act of war," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

President Joe Biden spoke with President Zelenskyy Wednesday evening, and said he would convene a summit of G7 leaders early Thursday to discuss the attack.

The president convened the National Security Council in the Situation Room this morning, according to a tweet from the White House, to discuss how the United States will "hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine."

Biden is also expected to announce the "harshest sanctions possible" against Russia around noon eastern time, according to USA TODAY.

"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a tweet.

IndyStar has asked all of Indiana's representatives and senators for comments on the situation. This file will be updated with responses.

Rep. Jim Banks, 3rd District

I’m praying for the people of Ukraine. This unjust attack was completely avoidable and will have dire consequences.



Putin and his oligarch thugs must be expelled from any and all luxuries of the free world. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) February 24, 2022

In January, Banks, as head of the Republican Study Committee, introduced the "Putin Accountability Act." The bill encouraged Biden to issue sanctions on Putin and the Russian Federation, though Russian troops had not yet invaded Ukraine. The legislation was introduced and referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, 5th District

By the will of God or coincidence, our congressional delegation happened to be in Israel this week, so my thoughts & prayers for the strong & resilient Ukrainian people are coming from the Holy Land.

The USA & the world will be with you but most importantly - MAY GOD BE WITH YOU! — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) February 24, 2022

Spartz is Ukranian-American, and grew up in Ukraine.

In January, Spartz traveled with a bipartisan congressional delegation to Brussels and Kyiv to participate in talks with NATO and the EU, as well as senior Ukranian officials, about the buildup of Russian troops at the Ukranian border and reinforce U.S. support for Ukranian sovereignty.

"I want to reassure you that the United States will always remain committed to our allies and promoting peace, stability and freedoms around the world," Spartz said at a press conference on Jan. 28. " I would also like to encourage the Ukrainian people to stay united and be ready. Freedom is never free and never easy, but it is worth it."

Rep. Larry Bucshon, 8th District

Yes, it is a stupid choice. The Biden administration needs to reverse course and stop stymieing North American energy production and utilization. Oil and natural gas are Putin’s only geopolitical leverage. Let’s take that away. pic.twitter.com/CTVJ7hSnSr — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) February 24, 2022

Sen. Todd Young

Young condemned Putin's attack on Ukraine in a statement.

Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefitted countless Americans & millions around the globe since WW II. The US must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) February 24, 2022

In the statement, Young said that "American strength and leadership in this moment is critical," and affirmed support for the sanctions against Russia that Biden previously announced.

“In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute," Young said in the statement. "Sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast."

“The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions for Taiwan," Young's statement continued. "It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated.”

Mike Pence, former vice president, Indiana governor

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Fox News host Sean Hannity prior to the early-morning attack on Ukraine. However, he said at that time that his view was “with Russian military in the separatist regions, they’ve already invaded Ukraine."

"The way to stop them and more importantly to get them to withdraw, is number one, we need to continue to arm Ukraine," Pence said. "They're not a NATO ally. We don't have a mutual defense obligation, but we ought to be shipping more and more armaments, anti-tank missiles."

Pence also reiterated his support for harsh sanctions towards Russia, especially ones that would impact the financial sector.

"This initial round of sanctions, weak as it is, is not enough to stop Putin’s ambitions to redraw territory lines in Europe by force," he said. "We ought to sanction every financial institution in Russia until the Russian military withdraws from Ukraine.”

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Russian attack on Ukraine: Indiana leaders respond