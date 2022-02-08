Indiana cop wounded in shooting; suspect nabbed, the other on the run

Lawrence Richard
·1 min read

One suspect is in custody and another is on the run following a shooting incident that wounded an Indiana police officer Monday afternoon, officials said.

Sgt. William Fazekas, who has been with the Gary Police Department for 32 years, was shot in the shoulder about 1 p.m. after he was investigating parking violations near an area where gunshots rang out, Fox 32 of Chicago reported. He was hit while attempting to intervene.

INDIANA SHERIFF: CRIMINALS SHOULD THINK TWICE BEFORE CROSSING OVER FROM ILLINOIS

"Sgt. Fazekas was in that area and observed a vehicle strike another vehicle," said Gary Police Chief Brian Evans during a press conference that same afternoon. "Sgt. Fazekas activated his emergency lights to engage the vehicle in the incidents. One of the suspects opened fire on Sgt. Fazekas striking him in the left shoulder."

Fazekas was subsequently transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, officials said.

GARY POLICE OFFICER FOUND SHOT DEAD IN PATROL CAR; MANHUNT REPORTED UNDERWAY FOR SUSPECT

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said one of the alleged gunmen was found a couple of blocks away from the incident and a massive manhunt, involving multiple departments and led by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, was launched to locate a second person of interest, Fox 32 reported.

"One male subject was taken into custody and one person of interest is still at large at this time, and that is an active scene," said Evans, according to the report.

Officials have not released any information to the public about the second person of interest.

"The situation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available," Gary Police Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson brings back popular Michigan license plate

    The “Water-Winter Wonderland” license plate was first used in 1965.

  • Looking to Travel Domestically During COVID-19? These Are the 10 Most Vaccinated States in the U.S

    These states have the highest vaccination rates in the U.S.

  • Dr. Evil is returning for a frickin' GM Super Bowl ad

    He is the essence of evil; a physical embodiment of fear. Things around here have been quiet around here but he’s been watching, hiding in the shadows, waiting to return… to exact his revenge. Now, after years of silence, Michael Myers is back.

  • 'It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin': Ron Johnson won't try to land Oshkosh Corp. postal vehicle work

    Sen. Ron Johnson said he will not persuade Oshkosh Corp to place over 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.

  • World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought: report

    Glaciers cross the world from Chile to Norway - contain significantly less ice than previously thought. That revelation is thanks to advances in satellite technology and what scientists found will impact everything from local communities to sea levels. “There's 20 percent less ice there than we thought there was and that's a concern for lots of different reasons." The study by Nature Geoscience compared 800,000 pairs of images taken of glaciers between 2017 and 2018, and discovered that many were shallower than an earlier analysis found. Andy Shepherd - a professor at the Center for Polar Observation and Modeling says the previous figures – which were 20% higher – were guesses. “Guess is a good word because previously we relied upon really sparse field measurements around the mountain chains across our planet and that just wasn't good enough. So this estimate is really making use of satellite measurements which cover more or less every glacier on the planet."Before now collecting information on glacier volume has been limited by technology. High-resolution satellites deployed in recent years, however, allowed for the first analysis of how 98% of the world's glaciers are moving. If there’s less ice, scientists say water will run out sooner than expected. It's concerning for some communities that rely on seasonal melt from glaciers to feed rivers and irrigate crops. Countries are already struggling with disappearing glaciers and rising temperatures due to climate change are speeding up the retreat. The study found that South America’s Andean glaciers contain roughly 27% less ice than previously thought. Peru is investing in desalination to make up for declining freshwater.And Chile hopes to create artificial glaciers in its mountains. "It's easy to just focus on the impacts of ice loss on tourism because those of us in the western world visit glacier systems as a leisure activity but actually people who live around them and actually downstream from them, more importantly, depend upon them as a buffer for the amount of water that enters the river systems from which they irrigate their crops and drink. "The fact that there's 20 percent less ice stored in mountain glaciers, if nothing else changes, means they'll disappear 20 percent sooner. We don't want to be in a situation where there's no ice left on Earth. We want to preserve the ice on Earth and that now, overnight, becomes a more difficult challenge."

  • Leak confirms Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 lineup

    Just ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event set for tomorrow, a press release for Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 lineup has been revealed by leakmeister Evan Blass.

  • Are safety lapses to blame for West Palm Beach bridge death?

    West Palm Beach police detectives are working to determine if any safety lapses are to blame for the death of a bicyclist who fell at least 50 feet from the Royal Park Bridge on Sunday, officials said.

  • Two inmates who escaped Tennessee jail through air vent are dead, authorities say

    Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.

  • Inside Ron Jeremy’s Motion To Have 21 Sexual Assault Trials

    The disgraced porn star requested a separate trial for each accuser, with allegations ranging from assaulting minors and drugging women for sex to forcible groping

  • WATCH: Markeith Loyd storms out of court during life for death hearing

    During a hearing for a judge to decide whether Markeith Loyd will received life or death for the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, video appears to show Loyd becoming angry, pulling away from law enforcement and storming into the hallway of the courthouse.

  • Middletown man sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for 'worst case' of child neglect

    Albert Dunkowski, 54, will spend up to 21 years in prison for what one doctor called the "worst case" of child neglect he had ever seen.

  • Suspect at-large after deadly Uptown Dallas shooting

    People who live in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas say they are getting tired of rising violent crime in their expensive neighborhood. Dallas police are investigating another shooting and murder from overnight. It happened right around the time bars and nightclubs in the area close at 2 a.m.

  • Woman falls to her death from rising drawbridge in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

    Authorities closed the Royal Park Bridge linking Palm Beach to downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon after a cyclist fell to her death.

  • Police update on deadly shooting at Richland Fred Meyer

    Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

  • Notorious Serial Killer Says He’s Also Behind Mystery Murder of Mom and Daughter

    Russell Family HandoutA notorious serial killer who is already serving a life sentence now says he also hammered to death a mom and one young daughter—and severely injured another daughter—while they were walking home from swimming on a summer day in July 1996. Their bodies were found alongside the family dog Lucy, who had also been mercilessly beaten to death in a field in rural England.Levi Bellfield, who has been convicted of the murders of three other people including Milly Dowler, 13, has w

  • ‘Body’ found along national forest trail in Georgia turns out to be a life-sized doll

    Officials ask that, in the future, people dispose of their items more responsibly.

  • Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in Texas church shooting

    The approximately 80 claimants include relatives of those killed and 21 survivors and their families.

  • UPDATE: Robbery suspect dies after confrontation with convenience store clerk

    A robbery suspect who allegedly held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint has died after the clerk fought back, Oxnard police say.

  • A Second Defendant In The Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan's Governor Has Flipped

    Kaleb Franks has agreed to plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and to testify that there was no FBI entrapment in the case.View Entire Post ›

  • Two White Men Arrested for Shooting at Black FedEx Driver

    D’Monterrio Gibson was delivering FedEx packages in Brookhaven, Mississippi last month when he claims two white men chased him and shot at his delivery truck. Last week, Gregory Case and his son, Brandon, were arrested for the Jan. 24 attack that Gibson says police didn’t take seriously.