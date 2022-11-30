Indiana coroner requests DNA testing in bid to identify victims of suspected serial killer

An Indiana coroner has asked the relatives of men who disappeared in the 80s and 90s to submit DNA samples as part of a renewed bid to identify human remains found on the sprawling property of a suspected serial killer.

Since 1996, investigators have uncovered more than 10,000 human bones and bone fragments at Fox Hollow Farm, an 18-acre estate in Westfield, a Hamilton County city just outside Indianapolis. Authorities believe the former owner of the land, Herbert Baumeister, who frequented gay bars, picked up men and then killed them once they arrived at his home.

Investigators estimate the charred remains discovered on the property could represent at least 25 people, according to Jeff Jellison, the county’s chief deputy coroner and coroner-elect.

Police launched a probe into Baumeister, a married father of three, after his 15-year-old son found a human skull while on the family’s estate. The suspected killer attempted to explain away the discovery by blaming it on his father’s medical practice. However, days later, Hamilton County firefighters discovered more remains on the property.

Baumeister, who eventually moved to Canada, died by suicide in July 1996, before he could be questioned by police. He was 49.

By 1999, authorities had linked Baumeister to the disappearance of at least 16 men, including several whose bodies were found dumped in shallow streams in rural central Indiana and western Ohio.

Jellison said 11 human DNA samples were extracted during the original investigation decades ago. So far, eight of the victims, all of them young men, have been identified. Another three DNA profiles belong to unkown individuals. He added that it “is not acceptable” the bones have remained unidentified all these years later.

“These remains represent people,” he said. “These people are someone’s son, someone’s brother, someone’s father. They’re not just a box of bones. They’re people and we have to pursue it.”

