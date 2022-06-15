Indiana could be seeing plateauing labor force participation

Indiana's labor market remains strong heading into the summer months.

Still, the state's labor participation rate — a key economic indicator that measures the number of Hoosiers working or seeking work — appears to have plateaued at around 62.6%.

That means many Hoosiers have dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic, contributing to a shortage of workers in a market where their labor is in high demand.

Andrew Butters, an assistant professor of business economics and public policy at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, said the trajectory of the state's labor participation has been "quite interesting."

During the onset of the pandemic when businesses were shuttering and lockdown policies were in place, there was an unprecedented drop in labor force participation.

"It was such a huge decline — basically a decline that we wouldn't normally see," Butters said. "It would take a decade to see that kind of decline."

While the state's labor force participation rate did eventually rebound, it never rose to the pre-pandemic level.

And it's not really gotten any better. The current rate is about 1.7 percentage points lower than pre-pandemic levels, Butter said.

A robust recovery enters a new phase

Indiana has a strong economy and labor market. The recovery from the pandemic has been robust.

"It's a very good time right now to want to get a job. No doubt about it," Butters said. "No doubt about it. There's a lot of demand for your services."

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, there were more than 161,500 open job postings throughout the state in April, the latest data available.

Indiana's unemployment rate that month held steady at 2.2%, below the national rate of 3.6%.

Labor force participation edged up from 62.4% in March to 62.6% in April, which Butters calls "a small uptick."

Private sector employment decreased by 3,000 jobs. But, DWD said the state's total labor force stood at 3.3 million—adding 15,383 over the previous month.

The recovery from the pandemic has been robust, partly due to the fiscal stimulus and the sharp decrease in interest rates the Federal Reserve enacted in response to the pandemic, Butters said.

What's happening in Indiana mirrors what's happening nationally and globally.

And, he said, the state and nation have entered another phase of the pandemic recovery where demand for services and travel is high.

"Demand is sort of well where it was before the pandemic, probably in many sectors well above it now. Yet, the labor force participation -- in terms of just having certain bodies that are in the workforce as a share of the overall population -- is just not there," Butters said. "When demand outpaces supply, that sort of tends to create the shortages that we've been seeing."

Issues related to child care and education, work-life balance, early retirements and households moving to a single sustainable income are some of the reasons people have left the workforce.

Strong economy not reaching all

Dina Williams, 32, started a new job on June 14 after several months of unemployment, but she's feels like she settled. Williams is an assembler now, but she prefers working in customer service and loved her old job at a plasma center.

"What I was doing I love. When I was at the plasma center, I loved it," Williams said. "I love working in customer service. And now where I'm at, it's I something I have to settle for and I'm not okay with that."

Though economists and Democrats have lauded the nation's strong economy and job numbers, Williams said that doesn't describe her experience.

Williams is frustrated by employers who disappear once she reveals the felony conviction in her past. She is frustrated by the employers unwilling to accommodate her disability and by those that still chose to offer only the hourly minimum wage of $7.25, or something close to it, in an inflationary economy.

"Gas should not be $2 less than minimum wage," she said.

Williams hasn't considered dropping out of the labor force, but she's had many moments of discouragement.

"If it wasn't for my girls, I would have thrown in the towel a long time ago. If it wasn't for my mom, I would have thrown in the towel a long time ago. If it wasn't for my faith in God, I would have thrown in the towel a long time ago," she said.

The current job will keep her afloat until she can obtain a commercial driving license and switch careers to driving trucks.

"I'm just focused on studying," she said.

