Indiana County authorities investigating suspected child luring incident

Apr. 9—Indiana County authorities are investigating an attempted luring incident that occurred Friday morning when a female juvenile reported she was approached by an unknown man while waiting at a school bus stop in Clymer.

State police in Indiana said the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. as the girl was alone and waiting for her school bus near the intersection of Spring Avenue and Penn Street, also known as Route 403.

The girl reported that a large-sized, dark gray SUV was traveling north on Penn Street. Trooper Clifford Greenfield reported the driver, described as a heavy-set white male, believed to be between 60 and 70 years of age, with short, white hair rolled down his window and asked her if she wanted some candy as he sat in his vehicle.

Greenfield said the girl fled and told her mother, who also observed the vehicle as it fled. The mother then telephoned 911.

Police said the man fled north on Penn Street.

State troopers and Clymer police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.

